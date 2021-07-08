Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Oakland Athletics make first inning runs hold up, avoid sweep in Houston

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKglB_0arQeOFa00

The Oakland A’s scored twice in the top of the first inning, the only runs they would need as they snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the host Houston Astros on Thursday afternoon.

Houston had won six consecutive games and was going for its second straight series sweep. After winning four in Cleveland, the Astros had won the first two games of this series.

The A’s got off to a good start against Lance McCullers (6-2). With one out, Elvis Andrus doubled to left and then scored on Matt Olson’s ground-rule double. Jed Lowrie then singled in the second run of the inning.

Houston was not able to get to Frankie Montas (8-7) until the seventh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2piA1R_0arQeOFa00 Also Read:
MLB power rankings: Dodgers, Brewers surge into Week 14

Montas got the first two outs before Kyle Tucker doubled. He moved to third on a wild pitch then scored Houston’s lone run of the day on a double down the third base line from Chas McCormick.

A’s manager Bob Melvin went to the bullpen. Yusmeiro Petit came into the game and got out of the jam by getting Abraham Toro to ground out.

Montas pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up the one earned run off five hits, with 10 strikeouts and a walk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7fSc_0arQeOFa00
Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

McCullers pitched seven innings in the loss, giving up two runs off seven hits, with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Oakland reliever Jake Diekman picked up his seventh save but had to work for it after Yordan Alvarez led off the ninth with a single. The A’s got Yuli Gurriel to ground into a 6-4-3 double play with Tucker lining out to end it.

Gurriel and McCormick each had two hits for the Astros.

Ramon Laureano, Andrus and Lowrie had two hits apiece for Oakland.

The two teams combined for 20 strikeouts. Houston left five runners on base.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Yusmeiro Petit
Person
Jake Diekman
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Jed Lowrie
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Lance Mccullers
Person
Matt Olson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#Washington Nationals#The Oakland A#Seattle Mariners#Toronto Blue Jays#New York Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBPawhuska Journal

Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros odds, picks and prediction

The Oakland Athletics (49-39) and Houston Astros (54-33) will wrap up their three-game series Thursday afternoon at Minute Maid Park with the first pitch at 2:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Athletics vs. Astros odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Frankie Montas is the projected...
MLBatozsportsnashville.com

AtoZ Picks: Back the best lineup in baseball in Oakland Athletics-Houston Astros on Thursday

The Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics wrap up their series Thursday afternoon. Frankie Montas gets the start for the Oakland Athletics. Ha has a record of 7-7 and a 4.63 ERA. The Houston Astros are starting Lance McCullers Jr. He has a 6-1 record and a 2.97 ERA. The Astros have taken the first two in this series because of their hitting and that should continue in this one.
MLBWKYC

Jed Lowrie's walk-off 2-run homer lifts Oakland Athletics over Cleveland Indians 5-4

OAKLAND, Calif. — Jed Lowrie hit a game-ending, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the Cleveland Indians 5-4. It appeared the Indians were in line for a comeback win themselves after erasing a 3-0 deficit. But then Lowrie drilled a 1-1 pitch over the right field wall off Emmanuel Clase with one out, after Elvis Andrus led off the ninth with a single.
yourvalley.net

Houston-Chicago White Sox Runs

White sox second. Yoan Moncada grounds out to shallow infield, Framber Valdez to Yuli Gurriel. Jake Burger walks. Billy Hamilton reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jake Burger out at second. Seby Zavala hit by pitch. Billy Hamilton to second. Danny Mendick singles to shallow left field. Seby Zavala to second. Billy Hamilton scores. Tim Anderson strikes out swinging.
MLBbluzz.org

Dad strength: Yordan's 2 HRs power Astros - MLB.com

HOUSTON -- Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez admitted he hadn’t been getting much sleep since the birth of his son Friday. That didn’t stop him from returning to the lineup Tuesday and putting on the kind of performance that likely sent A’s starting pitcher Chris Bassitt to a sleepless night. Alvarez,...
MLBatlantanews.net

Braves pummel Pirates to avoid sweep

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Abraham Almonte homered Wednesday as the visiting Atlanta Braves avoided a series sweep by walloping the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-3 behind 18 hits. Almonte also had a two-run single. Ehire Adrianza added a two-run double, Orlando Arcia a two-run single, Dansby Swanson an RBI double and Austin Riley and Jonathan Lucroy each an RBI single. The Braves scored five in the sixth inning and seven in the eighth.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Houston 9, Oakland 6

E_Maldonado (5). DP_Oakland 0, Houston 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 6. 2B_Laureano (12), Lowrie (17), Piscotty (7), Andrus (17), Altuve (10). HR_Alvarez 2 (16). Wendelken pitched to 3 batters in the 6th. WP_Wendelken. Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Bill Welke. T_3:15. A_26,353 (41,168).
MLBNBC Sports

Giants, Dodgers make rivalry history in wild first inning

The Giants had to feel they were in pretty good shape after the top of the first inning at Dodger Stadium. They had a 3-0 lead and their ace on the mound, but a few minutes later they were up by just one, the victims of the back end of a historic homer barrage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy