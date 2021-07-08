Cancel
New York City, NY

Rita Ora sitting on a huge £17.7m fortune after landing roles on Masked Singer and The Voice

By Jessica Lester
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZI8d7_0arQeMU800

RITA Ora has hit the big time – adding £8.4m to her bottom line and taking her net worth to a huge £17.7m.

The successful star has cemented herself as a household name over the past few years thanks to judging roles and lucrative advertising deals with big brands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NavsF_0arQeMU800
Rita has amounted a huge £17million from music, TV and advertising Credit: Getty

Rita, 30, came from humble beginnings, as her family fled war torn Yugoslavia for a cramped council flat in West London when she was a baby.

But the Hot Right Now singer has been bringing home the bacon in droves since the launch of her pop singing career in 2012, amassing an impressive fortune.

She impressively banked £6.6m in music profits and £11.1m in property after a series of clever property investments - including a new home this year.

Rita, who last week released her new song, You For Me, also broke the bank with her judging appearance on The Masked Singer this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IVZUh_0arQeMU800
The star appeared on The Masked Singer earlier this year Credit: ITV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6mxM_0arQeMU800
Rita has amassed a huge fortune thanks to her many talents Credit: Getty - Contributor

And going global - the star also is set to appear on TV screens down under after signing up to be a coach on the new series of The Voice Australia.

Not only this, but frequenting billboards and magazines for Rimmel and Adidas has proven even more lucrative for Rita.

A source said of her fortune: "Rita’s got £6.6million in her two companies, Ora Live and Ora Multi Services, and £10.2m tied up in property.

"She is a shrewd businesswoman and has invested wisely over the years. Last year she made a profit of £600,000 – which is incredible seeing as the entire world was in lockdown and she couldn’t work much."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1brO86_0arQeMU800
Rita has had advertising campaigns with a number of brands Credit: Planet Photos

Rita's bubbly personality and broad appeal have seen her land several prime-time telly gigs, including a stint as a judge on ITV’s The X Factor in 2015, which netted her £1.5million.

She has also hosted America’s Next Top Model, and appeared in the Fifty Shades films, which earned her £750,000.

She has also previously fronted a £10million campaign for Coca-Cola, while a deal done with sport brand Adidas was worth £1.5million.

DKNY boss Donna Karan, who signed her to be the face of the fashion house’s My NY fragrance for a rumoured £2.5million three-year deal in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3worTC_0arQeMU800
Rita has also featured on The X Factor and America's Next Top Model Credit: Getty

While Rita also signed a £500,000 deal to model Madonna’s Material Girl clothing range after the pair met at the Met Ball in New York.

Earlier this year, the star splashed out on a haunted house for £7.5million.

Rita bought the six-bedroom pad in February — before she attracted lockdown criticism by jetting to Australia to film for The Voice.

The property is in a very exclusive area in the UK where neighbours include fellow celebs like Kate Moss and Jude Law.

Her current home, a £3million penthouse in London, is on the market and she is set to make a £500,000 profit on the apartment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eM2iO_0arQeMU800
Rita bought a new home earlier this year for almost £8million Credit: Getty

The star is said to be splashing out on a Grand Designs-style makeover of her new home – complete with a panic room in case she is targeted by criminals.

Rita was left shaken in 2015 when £200,000 of possessions were stolen from her former home in North-West London as she slept upstairs.

But after buying the Victorian home, she is determined to make it safe and has ordered out a security review to prevent further criminal efforts.

She has applied to the local council for planning permission to replace all security cameras with a more sophisticated hi-tech system and has earmarked two areas that could be used as panic rooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1AHk_0arQeMU800
The star is said to be installing a panic room in her new home Credit: Getty

Other proposed works include a new shower and dressing room, a fireplace in the master bedroom and the creation of a pantry.

An official report said: “A full security review was conducted covering the new premises, the potential safeguards that should be in place to enable the client to be at peace while residing at home, happy in the knowledge they are safe.

“Due to her success, her fame, her wealth and exposure to the public and media, this all leaves her open to unknown sinister risks/intentions.

“There are two rooms that can be used as a safe room where the client can go as a last safe haven. The door must be strong with good locks, and whichever room is chosen must have good mobile phone coverage.

“Sadly, the client has been the victim of stalkers, intruders and online fraudsters. Luckily, because of her security measures, all have been neutralised.”

Rita has also invested some of her money into property for her family, including a £1.5million mansion for her parents in their native Kosovo, which they fled when it was part of Yugoslavia in 1991.

Rita has said of their first home upon arriving in England as refugees: “There was one room for all four of us. My sister Elena annoying me by doing her times tables when I was trying to sleep.”

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
221K+
Followers
23K+
Post
61M+
Views
