Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butte, Meade by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 16:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butte; Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN BUTTE AND WESTERN MEADE COUNTIES At 408 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Arpan, or 17 miles northeast of Belle Fourche, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Newell, Nisland, Vale, Belle Fourche Reservoir, Newell Lake and Arpan. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
