Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bucks, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bucks; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey East central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Central Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 606 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ambler, or 15 miles north of Philadelphia, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Lansdale, Doylestown, Byram, Hatboro, Bedminster, Ambler, Jenkintown, Chalfont, Tinicum, Hatfield, New Hope, Dublin, Abington, Ferndale, Bryn Athyn, Frenchtown, Milford, Ivyland, Riegelsville and Stockton. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 338 and 346. Northeast Extension between mile markers 24 and 27. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH