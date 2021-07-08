Special Weather Statement issued for Santa Rosa Inland by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Santa Rosa Inland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...EASTERN ESCAMBIA AND NORTHERN SANTA ROSA COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM CDT At 507 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located over Jay, or 8 miles southeast of Century, moving east at 15 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Brewton, East Brewton, Jay, Pollard and Riverview.alerts.weather.gov
