Lover was a stranger to no one

NORWALK — He was a stranger to no one.

Many small communities have that person who, even without a personal connection, most everyone is aware of or knows who they were.

“James Lover was one of those people in Norwalk that was part of the fiber of what makes the community a great sports town,” former Norwalk High School football and track-and-field coach Ron DeLuca said. “Day in and day out, James was that guy who was there as an athlete, coach and supporter.

“If you were an athlete or had kids who played sports in Norwalk — or even just drove around town for any period of time — you knew who James was. He had a true love of sports and carried that love later in life. It was one of the things that, despite his many health setbacks, kept him going for a long time.”

Lover, 54, and a 1985 Norwalk High graduate, died of pancreatic cancer July 3 in Columbus. It was the final blow of a myriad of health issues that plagued Lover and derailed what was one of the greatest Trucker football careers in program history.

But his many health problems never stopped Lover from making his way to the playing fields in Norwalk, where he wore just about every hat possible.

“His mind was always on the periphery of coaching,” said Phil Olgesby, a lifelong friend and classmate who is the Truckers’ track coach. “He helped coach everything — high school football, the Junior Truckers, flag football, softball, Lefty Grove baseball and, of course, track and field. James was always in the mix to help out.”

Career cut short

Lover’s exploits on the football field almost defy logic.

The Truckers were still in the early years of what became an ugly 34-year stretch without a winning season. As a sophomore in 1982, Lover wasn’t even mentioned in the season preview story in the Reflector as a candidate to see time at running back.

By the second game of the season, he had rushed for 72 yards on just seven touches. Lover led the 3-7 team with 483 yards and two touchdowns on just 101 attempts on the season.

But by the end of the 1983 season, Lover hadn’t just arrived: he was a star.

In a win at Bucyrus, Lover ran for 209 yards and 3 TDs in just three quarters of action because he battled a common cold that week. Two weeks later, he added 238 yards and two more scores against Galion. He closed his junior season with 209 yards and 3 TDs in a win over Willard.

Lover finished with 1,352 yards and 16 touchdowns, setting a then-program record for rushing yards when the Truckers again were just 3-7 on the season.

With big expectations as a senior in the fall of 1984, Lover didn’t disappoint.

But late in the fourth quarter of a blowout win over Upper Sandusky in Week 5, Lover suffered a broken ankle. After totaling 806 yards and three scores on just 100 attempts (8.1 average), his season and career were suddenly finished. The Truckers were 2-3 at the time of the injury, but couldn’t win again without Lover, losing three times by just one possession.

In 25 career games, Lover ran for 2,641 yards and 21 touchdowns.

“I think James was one of the best two or three running backs in the history of Norwalk,” said DeLuca, an assistant football coach at the time. “He never got a chance to see it all the way through, but he had tremendous speed that was at the state level in sprints in track. He was big and fast.”

Lover recovered from his injury in time to get one last reward out of high school athletics. He teamed with Oglesby, Bobby Norwood and Sean Oglesby to reach the Class AA state championships in the 4x400-meter relay.

“We weren’t expected to make state on that relay, but when James ran, it was like watching a machine,” Oglesby said. “He was very fast, but so mechanically sound that it looked effortless.”

“James was a hard worker, an incredible athlete with a winning mindset,” he added. “In high school he was known for his No. 1 jersey in football. He said, ‘If you’re No. 1, you cannot get better than that.’ He was destined for more but was cut short by that injury.”

After high school, Lover attempted to play in college and had stops at a couple of schools, but never did get back to form, suffering the same injury once again.

Another classmate and lifelong friend, Matt Herner, believes the injury was the start of a long, physical struggle for Lover.

“Health was never really on his side after that,” Herner said. “An injury like that back then kind of spoiled your college chances. Unfortunately, that was the first of many setbacks for James. But despite all of that, he was still someone who was looking for how he could help someone.”

Finding his passion

As Lover’s playing days slipped farther into the past, he remained close to the athletic fields.

He assisted area athletes as a personal trainer and served as a volunteer coach at several different age levels of football at Norwalk, and with track runners.

Lover wasn’t reticent or low-key about coaching.

“It was his passion,” Oglesby said. “Even if you did not want to be coached, James would coach you.”

Lover took his time getting his message across to the kids, DeLuca noted.

“He wanted to make sure whoever he was talking to knew exactly what he was telling them,” he added. “Repetition was big with him. He liked to repeat things. He’d watch the kids and make the adjustment, always looking for any opportunity to make them faster.

“At the beginning of every (track) season, he’d be there to see me,” he added. “James would come down to the field and hand me a piece of paper and say, ‘here is your best lineup for your relays this season.’ He had his opinions — strong-convicted opinions. But he was allowed to be that way. James paid the price and rode the horse. He knew what he was talking about.”

In the spring of 2003, Corey Olaniyan met Lover for the first time. Olaniyan was not yet a star athlete at Norwalk, where he still holds five program records for receiving and interceptions in football, and was a Division II state qualifier in track (long jump).

"He showed up to practice one day and just watched," Olaniyan said. "He came the next day, and the next, and the next. He finally said something as Paul Gardner and I were running by. He was giving us tips on our strides and breathing. He ultimately told us we weren't going hard enough. Paul took it to heart more than I did, it was his senior year."

Olaniyan, a 2005 NHS graduate, said it was clear Lover wanted to work with them, even though he wasn't an official coach at the time.

"He started showing up after practice and had different drills and techniques that he went over with us daily," he said. "Although it wasn't how we traditionally did things and was frowned upon by some, we listened. We listened, because he was passionate, persistent, and he loved the sport.

"James helped with getting our 400 times down and we advanced beyond districts that year. Paul went on to state and ran his best time ever."

As for Olaniyan that spring, he was disqualified at the regional meet for wearing black Under Armour shorts under his track uniform.

"And James would bring that up many times and give me grief when I would see him," Olaniyan said. "His love for sports and coaching was undeniable, and he wasn't letting anything get in the way of that. He knew when to keep the conversation on sports and he knew when you just may have needed a little advice on life.

"He was usually all business, but every once and awhile we'd get him to crack a smile. He will definitely be missed. I wish we would have taken on some more of those challenges he put out for us and had some more of those life conversations."

A familiar face

In recent years, Lover had a hard time getting around.

As a result of diabetes, Lover lost some of his toes and used a walker for balance. Even so, he was often seen all over town, finding a way to get to wherever he was headed — and that was often the track at Whitney Field.

“That never slowed him down one bit,” Oglesby said. “James was a very proud man that didn't like people feeling sorry for him. He’d be there, coaching the kids on their starts out of the blocks for sprints.”

In 2019, DeLuca would sometimes call Oglesby and ask him to give James a ride to NHS so he was on time for the bus for away meets.

“When I had an office at the corner of Main Street and Schauss (Avenue), I’d see James going by with his walker,” Olgesby said. “He’d pop in and talk, and the conversation was always sports — and Norwalk sports especially. He was always so dedicated.”

Herner said conversation about sports was one of Lover’s best qualities.

“He’d engage you about anything, but if you got James on the subject of football or track, you’d be there a while,” Herner said. “He was quite a talker. If you had kids that he knew, he always wanted to know how they were doing with sports. That’s how he was with most people.”

DeLuca noted that Lover was also “all around” Norwalk with more than sports. He frequently attended local church services. Whether it was Bible study at the Salvation Army or Sunday services at First Presbyterian Church, Lover was involved.

“He appreciated and attended several churches around town for many years,” DeLuca said. “The thing with James was, he was an imposing figure, but very docile. A really nice, pleasant guy. He was a good friend who worked with a lot of kids in Norwalk.”

Last year, as his health deteriorated, Lover moved to Columbus to stay with his niece, Le’Nine Lover. When his cancer progressed, he was admitted to OSU’s Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital, where his room overlooked Ohio Stadium.

In recent weeks, DeLuca tried to reach Lover by phone several times, but his condition had worsened too far for him to talk.

“I’m going to really miss him,” DeLuca said. “I got to spend quite a bit of time with him later in life. He was a good guy … Life has its ups and downs, and James had his share of disappointments, but he still found a way to impact so many people.”

Herner went to visit Lover at the hospital less than two weeks before his death. In his previous visit, Lover, also a diehard Ohio State football fan, gave his longtime friend the rundown on everything related to the Buckeyes, including the next big recruiting class.

“And there we were — sitting there together, on the 17th floor overlooking Ohio Stadium, and just across the way we could see the Schottenstein Center,” Herner said.

At “the Schott,” as it’s known, the Truckers won the Div. II state basketball championship in March 2014. After the game, Herner, Olgesby and Lover all saw each other in the lobby and grabbed a group photo.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment and we took that photo together,” Herner said. “We both talked about the pleasant irony of him being able to look out at the stadium. It was some of the last couple of things we ever talked about — him being right next to athletic fields at Ohio State.”

Oglesby also reflected that Lover was always extremely polite — even when they were youngsters. He noted another of Lover’s habits that he’ll carry with him forever.

“He’d always tell people he loved them,” Oglesby said. “That was kind of like his goodbye salute to end every conversation. He was always an extremely polite person.”