Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL SWITZERLAND CARROLL...NORTHWESTERN GRANT...NORTHWESTERN OWEN AND GALLATIN COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM EDT At 606 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Warsaw to near Florence to near Carrollton, moving east at 25 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 45 mph Locations impacted include Carrollton, Vevay, Warsaw, Florence, Kentucky Speedway, Glencoe, Ghent, Sanders, Sparta, Patriot, Worthville, Center Square, Interstate 71 at Mile Marker 52, Interstate 71 at US Route 127, Langstaff, Wheatley, Steele Bottom, Markland, New Liberty and Quercus Grove. This includes I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 39 and 69. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.