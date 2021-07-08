Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morris, Sussex by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 18:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morris; Sussex THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL MORRIS AND SOUTHEASTERN SUSSEX COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northern and northwestern New Jersey.alerts.weather.gov
