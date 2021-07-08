Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Stimulus Check Time: Florida's First Responders Are Getting $1000

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 13 days ago

Rachel Bucchino

economy,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hXTNn_0arQdkVf00

The first responders in the state expand to law enforcement officers, fire service personnel and emergency health care workers across the Sunshine State are expected to see the additional stimulus payment, the governor said. That includes 49,405 law enforcement officers, 40,732 emergency medical technicians, 35,811 firefighters and 33,185 paramedics.

Stimulus Check Time: Florida's First Responders Are Getting $1000

Florida first responders and teachers are expected to receive $1,000 one-time stimulus payments during the summer after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a $101.5 billion state budget bill earlier this month.

The budget set aside more than $400 million for direct payments, as nearly 174,000 Sunshine State first responders, along with 180,000 educators are expected to receive the aid. DeSantis noted that he anticipates the payments to be sent out over the summer, but the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has already begun issuing the relief to first responders after the initiative was first announced.

The first responders in the state expand to law enforcement officers, fire service personnel and emergency health care workers across the Sunshine State are expected to see the additional stimulus payment, the governor said. That includes 49,405 law enforcement officers, 40,732 emergency medical technicians, 35,811 firefighters and 33,185 paramedics.

“We know that the pandemic put an awful lot of strain on our first responders, [emergency medical technicians], sworn law enforcement, firefighters and so we believe that we should recognize their sacrifice over the last year,” DeSantis said upon passing the legislation.

More from The National Interest Florida Is Sending an Extra $1000 To Its First Responders and Teachers Florida First Responders and Teachers to Get $1,000 Stimulus Checks Florida Stimulus Check: $1,000 for Teachers and First Responders

Nearly $208.4 billion of the money allocated for the direct relief effort will be distributed to police, fire and emergency personnel as a “small token of appreciation.”

And the extra aid for Florida’s teachers will come from funds in the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, a measure that was part of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief package.

“The past year included so much uncertainty for our state’s students, parents and educators,” DeSantis said.

The governor added, “In Florida, we knew how important it was for our students to return to school, and our principals and teachers answered the call.”

The move comes as other states across the United States have offered certain residents additional one-time payments.

The California legislature approved Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) California Comeback Plan last week, which sends a second round of $600 payments to nearly 66 percent of residents in the state. Eligible recipients must be earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and must not have received the first round of state relief this year.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) also sent certain residents one-time payments of $300 per individual or $500 per family. Nearly 425,000 Marylanders are eligible for the payments under the RELIEF Act, a measure that the governor passed in February.

Rachel Bucchino is a reporter at the National Interest. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, U.S. News & World Report and The Hill.

Image: Reuters.

Comments / 0

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Economic Stimulus#Florida Department#Sunshine State#First Responders#Marylanders#The Washington Post#U S News World Report#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Stimulus Check
Related
SoccerABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The White House's Covid-19 transparency problem

(CNN) — We learned this week that a White House aide had tested positive for Covid-19 despite having been fully vaccinated against the virus. How did we find out this information, you ask? Axios broke the story, which was quickly confirmed by CNN and virtually every other major media outlet. The White House had said nothing about it. Not a word -- until after, of course, the news had been reported. Which is a problem.
Posted by
NBC News

McConnell threatens to oppose debt ceiling hike, raising Democratic ire

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans won't support a debt limit hike, drawing fierce backlash from Democrats who accused him of plotting to sabotage the economy. The Kentucky Republican suggested that Democrats should act alone to lift the debt ceiling, a move that experts say is necessary...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy