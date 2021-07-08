Chester Ray Pinkham

Chester Pinkham, age 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 7th, 2021. Chester was born on July 30, 1944 to Thurman Chester and Jewel Eitel Pinkham and raised on the Daniels Chapel family homestead along with siblings Winston Pinkham, Opal Pinkham Stimson and Patricia Pinkham Parker. He was a 1962 graduate of New Boston High School, served in the 49th infantry of the United States Army National Guard, was a member of Westside Missionary Baptist Church, and owner of Pinkham Siding and Metal Roofing. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a special sister-in-law, Peggy Moss Pinkham.