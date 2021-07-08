Dr. Jauquita Hargus

Dr. Jauquita Ann Hargus, died Monday, July 5, 2021, in a local hospital. Jauquita was born in Paducah, Texas to Robert and Jeanice Hood. Spending most of her life in Bowie County, her family moved to East Hooks as she entered the third grade. She graduated from Hooks High School, class of 1953. She received her B.S. from East Texas State University, and an M.S. from Southern Illinois University. Her doctorate was completed in supervision and curriculum with an emphasis in educational technology and art in 1978. She was a member of Central Christian Church, Leadership Texas, member of the Texarkana Tribute to Women group of 2012 and Delta Kappa Gamma.