Teen Shot in Pennsauken, Cops Search for Vehicle

A 16-year-old man in Pennsauken is recovering from a gunshot wound and cops are asking for your help finding a vehicle that may be involved in the incident. The scene unfolded around 8:00 Wednesday evening as cops responded to the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue at the Sycamore Ridge apartment complex in Pennsauken for the report of a shooting. Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg; he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.