Pennsauken Township, NJ

Teen Shot in Pennsauken, Cops Search for Vehicle

By Chris Coleman
WPG Talk Radio
 12 days ago
A 16-year-old man in Pennsauken is recovering from a gunshot wound and cops are asking for your help finding a vehicle that may be involved in the incident. The scene unfolded around 8:00 Wednesday evening as cops responded to the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue at the Sycamore Ridge apartment complex in Pennsauken for the report of a shooting. Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg; he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Pennsauken Township, NJ
Related
Cape May County, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Two Cape May County Men Charged in Wildwood Crest, NJ Vehicle Theft

Two Cape May County men are facing charges for stealing a vehicle in Wildwood Crest that was later found heavily damaged in Brick Township, NJ. According to a release on Facebook by the Wildwood Crest Police Department, Naishon T. Price, 18, from Wildwood and Anthony Young, 19, of Cape May Court House are facing theft, burglary and conspiracy charges in connection with this crime.
Jackson, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Another scare at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ

More tense moments at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson. After a number of ride mishaps this season, the entrance to the Hurricane Harbor water park was closed for several hours Monday for what police called a "safety concern." Police say they were doing a "routine safety check," and brought the concern to the attention of park officials.
Camden County, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Cops: Camden County, NJ, Teen Charged for Shooting a Man Seven Times

Authorities say a 19-year-old man from Camden County is facing a first-degree attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting another teenager seven times earlier this month. Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer and Gloucester City Police Chief Brian Morrell say Joel K. Taylor of Camden was arrested on Friday. He has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree witness tampering, and related weapons offenses.
Camden County, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

South Jersey Daycare Worker Charged With Attempted Murder of 1-year-old

Authorities say a 21-year-old daycare center worker from Camden County has been charged with attempted murder of a 1-year-old child. Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy say Maggie Fruit of Somerdale was charged Thursday with first-degree attempted murder and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for physically assaulting the infant at a daycare center in the 600 block of Chews Landing Road in Lindenwold.
Mullica, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Mullica Township Police: Man Bites Cop During Arrest

Officials in Mullica Township say a sergeant with their police department had to receive stitches after being bitten by a man during a disturbance on Tuesday. According to a press release posted on Facebook, cops with the Mullica Township Police Department were dispatched to the 4000 block of W. Adams Circle for a report of a disturbance. Arriving officers made contact with Tyler E. McCullough, who was one of the involved parties.
Lacey Township, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Animal Group Says Teen Abandoned Gerbils on Street — One May Have Died

On Friday, Curly the gerbil was found abandoned in a filthy cage on rural Old Main Shore Road behind the Barnegat Motel. In a written statement from he Associated Humane Societies/Popcorn Park Zoo in Lacey Township, the condition of Curly's cage, not to mention the 100 degree, stormy weather he was left out in, this defenseless creature was left for dead. A gerbil is not equipped to live outdoors in the wild.
Newark, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Man Sentenced to 45 Months for Distributing Fentanyl

A man from North Jersey will be spending almost four years in prison for distributing fentanyl. 22-year-old Tawan Grier of Paterson pleaded guilty in March to a charge of knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl. His 45-month sentence was imposed Thursday in Newark federal court. Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig's...

