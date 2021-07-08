Cancel
Check Point Software Showing Relative Strength

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) have been trading inside its April range since the April 26 earnings report. This narrowing action has been capped by the stock’s 200-day moving average. At present CHKP remains range bound but is showing some relative strength. While the Nasdaq 100 put in a lower low during this morning flush, CHKP returned to green in the early going and is working on a higher low.

