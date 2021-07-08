William Bryant Bonner Jr was born in Texarkana on August 7, 1945. He graduated from Texarkana (Texas) High School in 1963, and married Emily Patterson on April 10, 1966. Emily and Bryant graduated from Texas Tech University in 1967 and moved to Houston to teach classes at Aldine ISD. In 1968, they moved back to Texarkana where Bryant went into construction and then in 1969 and 1970 he taught history classes at Texas High School. After obtaining his real estate license, he sold real estate for Short Real Estate until he obtained his broker’s license and opened B & B Real Estate. In 1978, he left real estate to become the in-house real estate appraiser for Spring Lake Savings and Loan. In 1985, Bryant joined the Appraisal Group and obtained his MAI, which is the highest designation from the Appraisal Institute. He was the owner of the Appraisal group until he retired at the age of 70.