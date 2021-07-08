Oil price continues to climb as oil producing countries can't reach production agreement
In-fighting between members of “OPEC” continues to push oil prices higher. An agreement to increase oil production has not been reached because of a dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which is putting a lot of uncertainty into the oil market. If they do not come to an agreement, gas prices could reach $4 a gallon. The proposal is to increase production by 400,000 barrels a day every month for the rest of 2021, which would stabilize prices.www.hometownstations.com
