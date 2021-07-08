Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Josh Donaldson returns to Twins lineup as J.A. Happ starts against Tigers

By Phil Miller, Star Tribuine
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Donaldson, who missed the past four games because of a hamstring strain, worked out before tonight's game against Detroit at Target Field and proclaimed himself ready to go. The third baseman will bat second for the Twins (7:10 p.m., BSN) in a battle of lefthanders as J.A. Happ (4-4,...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Jake Rogers
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Andrelton Simmons
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Tarik Skubal
Person
Niko Goodrum
Person
Trevor Larnach
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Gilberto Celestino
Person
Willi Castro
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Nomar Mazara
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bsn#Tigers#Tigers#Cf Jonathan Schoop#Ss Willi Castro#Rf Jake Rogers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mariners Rumors: Trading with the Twins for Jorge Polanco

Mariners Nation is buzzing with trade speculation and rumors as we approach the 2021 Trade Deadline on July 30, and rightfully so; the Mariners are 2.5 games back in the A.L. wild-card race, and the team is potentially one or two pieces away from getting over the hump. In this article, we’ll take a look at Jorge Polanco, a veteran switch-hitting middle-infielder from the Minnesota Twins.
MLBrisingapple.com

NY Mets: Why a Josh Donaldson trade is not best for the Amazins

This past week, Andy Martino of SNY tweeted that the New York Mets are looking to boost their offense by adding a third baseman. When I saw that part of the tweet I was very happy as the Mets do need to boost their offense and there’re a couple of third basemen that I am interested in like Kris Bryant and Eduardo Escobar. However, the end of Martino’s tweet said “Josh Donaldson is a possibility.”
MLBHuron Daily Tribune

Jeffers, Sanó hit homers, lead Happ, Twins over Tigers 5-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Jeffers and Miguel Sanó homered, leading J.A. Happ and the Minnesota Twins over the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Thursday night. Jeffers’ homer with one out in the fifth inning marked Minnesota’s first runner against Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. “I consider him one of the best young...
MLBskornorth.com

Report: Twins are trying to sign Byron Buxton to long-term contract extension

The Twins are trying to sign Byron Buxton to a long-term contract extension and likely will look to deal him if he rejects it, according to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic. Buxton, who is sidelined because of a fractured left hand, has been approached in the past about doing what could be considered team-friendly deals with the Twins but has turned those down. This offer, according to Rosenthal, is in excess of the $70 million the Yankees gave center fielder Aaron Hicks on a seven-year extension in February 2019.
NFLTwinkie Town

Game 87: Tigers at Twins

Time: 7:10 Central. Vegas Line: -210 MIN / DET +190. Weather: Partly cloudy and near-perfect, 77° at first pitch. Tonight’s Tigers starter, righty rookie Matt Manning, has all of four games in his MLB career, so there’s no point in listing any stats here. Manning is no relation to either NFL/TV ad superstar Peyton or longtime NBA pro Danny, although his dad Rich also played in the league (briefly). The dad is five inches taller than his 6’6” son; it must be weird to reach 6’6” and still never outgrow your dad. After doing quite well in 2019 at the AA level, Manning’s struggled to last long in games at both AAA and the bigs this season; folks, when you ask for your team to go Total Rebuild, this is what you’ll experience. Kenta Maeda, OTOH, had his strongest outing of 2021 on Sunday; as our Blog Pope put it, “Kansas City fixed Maeda!”
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Nelson Cruz: Returns to lineup

Cruz (neck) is batting third as the designated hitter Tuesday against the White Sox. A cough-induced neck injury kept Cruz on the bench Sunday and Monday, but he returns to face lefty Carlos Rodon, against whom he's a career 4-for-12. The 41-year-old visited a doctor Monday, though it's unclear whether that was to address his neck stiffness or the persisting cough that caused it. Cruz has hit .347 with four homers and 11 RBI in his last 13 games.
MLBBless You Boys

Tigers at Twins Preview: Detroit looks to get Funky against Minny

The Detroit Tigers’ first pair of games against the Minnesota Twins this weekend have not gone exactly as planned as the boys in the Olde English D dropped the first half of a four games series with a 5-3 loss on Thursday followed by a 4-2 defeat on Friday. Saturday is a new day and with just two games left before the All-Star break, the good guys need to build some positive momentum heading into the midsummer classic.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Minnesota Twins: Goodrum leads off, Haase bats 3rd

When: 8:10 p.m. Thursday. Where: Target Field in Minneapolis. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). Game-time forecast: Partly cloudy, 73 degrees. How to bet: Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (5-7, 4.35 ERA) vs. Twins RHP J.A....
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins Rally to Beat Tigers

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Twins put up three runs in the seventh inning to rally past the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 victory in Minneapolis. Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the seventh.That followed a game-tying solo home run from Miguel Sano. Catcher Ryan Jeffers homered in the game for Minnesota, as well. The four-game series continues tonight with Kenta Maeda taking the mound for Minnesota in a 7:10 P-M contest at Target Field.
MLBFOX Sports

Skubal, Tigers to face Happ, Twins

LINE: Twins -138, Tigers +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Detroit will face off on Thursday. The Twins are 18-25 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .431 this season. Byron Buxton leads the team with a mark of .767. The Tigers are 19-25 in road...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' J.A. Happ: Seven strong in quality start

Happ (5-4) won Thursday's 5-3 game with Detroit, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in seven innings. Spinning his second quality start in three turns, Happ surrendered a two-run home run in the fourth and escaped a bases loaded jam in the sixth while permitting a single run. He departed down 3-2 after pitching a clean seventh, but Minnesota rallied for three runs in the bottom of the inning to give the veteran left-hander the win. The outing was Happ's first of at least seven innings since April and the eight strikeouts represented his second-highest tally.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Series preview: Twins at Tigers

Friday, 1:10 p.m. • LHP Charlie Barnes (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Jose Uren (2-8, 6.43) Friday, 6:10 p.m. • RHP Kenta Maeda (4-3, 4.66 ERA) vs. TBA. Saturday, 5:10 p.m. • RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 5.45 ERA) vs. RHP Wily Peralta (2-1, 2.08) Sunday, 12:10 p.m. • LHP J.A....
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins imagine the best as season resumes, but changes could revamp roster

DETROIT — Nelson Cruz isn't naive and he isn't in denial. But he's a competitor, one who perhaps gets caught up in the euphoria of the moment. Which is why, when asked amid this week's All-Star festivities for his to-do list for the second half of the 2021 season, he set a goal that likely exceeds even the reach of one of his 450-foot home runs.
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins Visit Tigers Tomorrow

(Detroit, MI) -- The Twins begin the final stretch of the season tomorrow. Minnesota enters the unofficial second half of the season at 39-and-50. The Twins will visit the Detroit Tigers. Detroit is 40-and-51.
MLBFrankfort Times

Tigers rally for doubleheader sweep against Twins

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera’s bloop single scored Jonathan Schoop from first base, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 on Saturday for a doubleheader sweep. The second game was tied at 3 after seven innings, and the Twins went in front when pinch-runner Nick Gordon scored on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy