With Arizona Baseball continuing to adjust to the Chip Hale era, he and the Wildcats should have another solid piece with Tyler Casagrande returning. It has been a whirlwind of events for Arizona Baseball the past few weeks or so as the Wildcats continue to adjust to the Chip Hale era. Well, luckily for the Wildcats, they will return a key piece in Tyler Casagrande for 2022.