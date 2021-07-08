Cancel
Generations Family Eyecare to host one-year anniversary on July 22 with glasses trunk show

Dr. Poly De La Garza, Generations Family Eyecare owner, will celebrate the practice's first anniversary on July 22 at 22438 Hwy. 249, Houston. The Northwest Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. with food, drinks and prizes available, and Generations will also host a trunk show with frames from brands such as Vera Bradley. The optometry practice specializes in eye care for children age 1 and older. Along with pediatric eye exams, the practice provides comprehensive eye examinations and contact lenses. 281-925-7576. www.genfamilyeye.com.

Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Painted Tree Boutiques opens Katy location

Painted Tree Boutiques opened its first Katy location at 6729 S. Fry Road in July. The boutique features hundreds of vendors under one roof selling items including gifts, decor and clothing. Painted Tree has two other boutiques in the Greater Houston area, with one in Sugar Land and the other in the Champions area of north Houston. 636-888-2667. www.paintedtree.com.
Katy, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Old Chicago restaurant to reopen Katy Ranch Crossing location

Old Chicago will be opening a location at 24515 Katy Freeway, Katy, in late September. The restaurant was previously a tenant at the same location before shutting its doors in 2020. After the initial closure, Antidote Gastrobar moved into the 5,000-square-foot space. Antidote permanently closed in April, allowing Old Chicago to move back into the space. The Katy Ranch Crossing location, which will feature an all-new look, is looking for up to 100 team members to employ—including cooks, dishwashers, servers, hosts and bartenders. The chain has more than 80 locations in the country with three in Texas. The Katy location is the only restaurant located in the Houston area. Old Chicago is known for craft beers, Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls and Italian Nachos. Interested candidates are invited to apply online at http://oldchicago.jobs.
Katy, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Maika’i Hawaiian BBQ opens another Katy location

Maika’i Hawaiian BBQ opened a new location at 23227 Mercantile Parkway, Ste. A-1, Katy, on July 14. The eatery sells Hawaiian dishes, including kalbi short ribs, macaroni salad and chicken katsu. This will be Maika’i Hawaiian BBQ’s fourth location and second in Katy. 832-437-0687. Morgan joined Community Impact Newspaper in...
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Listen to live music at Kemah Boardwalk, meet Orbit: 7 things to do in the Bay Area in July, August

There are plenty of things to do in the Bay Area in July and August, from events at the Helen Hall Library to movies in the park. Watch matinee movie showings for adults only with “Palm Springs” July 24 and “High Noon” on Aug. 21. Snacks will be provided, or attendees can bring their own. 12:30-3 p.m. Free. Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St., League City. 281-554-1136. http://helenhall.libcal.com.
Richmond, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Torchy's to open new Richmond location this week

Torchy's Tacos is opening a new location in Richmond at 4818 Waterview Town Center Drive on July 21. The restaurant, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, is known for its unique tacos, spicy queso, daily drink specials and Lil' Nookies—a dessert consisting of fried chocolate chip cookie dough dusted with powdered sugar and topped with cherries. Torchy's has more than 65 restaurants in Texas, with nearly 20 in the Houston area. www.torchystacos.com.
Humble, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Get Well Clinic's new Humble location offers pediatric care

Medical provider Get Well Clinic celebrated the grand opening of its new location on June 15 at 19020 W. Lake Houston Parkway, Humble. According to Jouvonna Gray, Get Well Clinic family nurse practitioner, each of the practice’s three locations in Humble are equipped to deal with minor medical emergencies, but they also separately offer different areas of specialized care. Gray noted the new Humble location focuses on family and pediatric health.
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

See these Sugar Land, Missouri City restaurants planning to participate in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2021

Over 200 participating restaurants have been announced for this year’s Houston Restaurant Weeks, which will run Aug. 1-Sept. 6. The annual fundraiser has contributed over $16 million to the Houston Food Bank since its founding in 2003, according to its website. Local eateries during HRW will have specially priced menus in which a designated amount from each meal sold will be donated to the food bank.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

IMPACTS ROUNDUP: Big Phil's Soul and Creole Cafe now open in Texas City and more

Big Phil’s Soul and Creole Cafe opened June 11 at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Ste. 1136, Texas City. The eatery is the largest Black-owned restaurant in Galveston County, according to its website, with a dining room and outdoor patio seats able to accommodate more than 130 customers at full capacity. The menu is a soul and Creole fusion, including items such as oxtails and grits, and Big Phil’s offers weekend brunch specials along with live music. www.facebook.com/bpsoulcreolecafe.
Spring, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

See how the Spring, Klein real estate market fared in 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20

Eight of the Spring and Klein area’s nine ZIP codes saw an increase in the number of homes sold from June 2020-May 2021 as compared to the prior 12 months, while ZIP code 77066 saw a decline. The average price of homes sold rose year over year in all Spring- and Klein-area ZIP codes in that time, with the exception of ZIP code 77070 which saw a decrease. Alina Rogers, a broker with Sparrow Realty, said the spike in the average price of homes sold in ZIP code 77389 is due, in part, to several $1 million homes sold there.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Award-winning pit master to host grand opening of Texas Q Aug. 7 in Kingwood

Craft barbecue food truck Texas Q will host its grand opening Aug. 7 starting at 11 a.m. with live music from 6-9 p.m. at 1965 Northpark Drive, Kingwood. The food truck will officially open Aug. 5 and will feature more than 30 dog-friendly outdoor tables with covered seating, live music Saturdays and a bouncy house on weekends. Texas Q uses premium ingredients with proprietary sauces, rubs and spices, and has been featured on the Food Network. 832-731-7075. www.texasq.com.
Magnolia, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Hair Therapy now open in Magnolia

Hair Therapy, a beauty salon offering women's and men's haircuts, coloring and waxing, opened in Magnolia on July 1, owner Kayla Breneman said. The business is partnering with Spur It Boutique to sell bath and body products, handbags, clothing and other items. The salon, located at 20555 FM 1488, Ste. 2E, Magnolia, is open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and is closed Sunday and Monday. 832-301-2876.
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

On Demand Furniture & Mattress now open in Cy-Fair

Harold Smith opened On Demand Furniture & Mattress in late April at 10776 Grant Road, Houston. The family-owned business aims to offer quality products at affordable prices, including sectionals; coffee tables; bedroom sets; mattresses; dining room sets; and accent pieces, such as ottomans, chairs, lamps, rugs and wall art. 346-314-0773. www.ondemandfurn.com.

