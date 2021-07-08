Generations Family Eyecare to host one-year anniversary on July 22 with glasses trunk show
Dr. Poly De La Garza, Generations Family Eyecare owner, will celebrate the practice's first anniversary on July 22 at 22438 Hwy. 249, Houston. The Northwest Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. with food, drinks and prizes available, and Generations will also host a trunk show with frames from brands such as Vera Bradley. The optometry practice specializes in eye care for children age 1 and older. Along with pediatric eye exams, the practice provides comprehensive eye examinations and contact lenses. 281-925-7576. www.genfamilyeye.com.communityimpact.com
