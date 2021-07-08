Inge Gilliam, 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, July 6 at Wadley Hospital. Mrs. Gilliam was born in Wulheim-Main, Germany on June 20, 1941. She met her husband Frank while he was serving in the Army and they were married in 1961 and celebrated 60 years of marriage in March of this year. She dedicated her life as a Christian, mother, wife, homemaker and of course a lifelong Elvis fan. She was blessed with a large family, active lifestyle and a very healthy life.