Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, AR

Inge Gilliam

By TXK TODAY STAFF
txktoday.com
 14 days ago

Inge Gilliam, 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, July 6 at Wadley Hospital. Mrs. Gilliam was born in Wulheim-Main, Germany on June 20, 1941. She met her husband Frank while he was serving in the Army and they were married in 1961 and celebrated 60 years of marriage in March of this year. She dedicated her life as a Christian, mother, wife, homemaker and of course a lifelong Elvis fan. She was blessed with a large family, active lifestyle and a very healthy life.

txktoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Texarkana, AR
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Wadley Hospital#Christian#Elvis#Wulheim Main#Texarkana Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Germany
News Break
Army
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Slimmed-down ceremony to open pandemic-hit Tokyo Games

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Postponed for a year, organisers were forced...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy