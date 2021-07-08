Cancel
Every Time HBO Max's Gossip Girl Calls Back to the Original Series

By Cydney Contreras
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet it be known that HBO Max's Gossip Girl is a continuation, not a reboot!. As actress Emily Alyn Lind told E! News at the New York City premiere, the series is merely picking up nearly 10 years after Dan Humphries (Penn Badgley) revealed himself as Gossip Girl. "No one is trying to recreate [the OG characters]. We're new characters," she explained. "There might be sparks of them inside of all of us just because of the same school... but it's different and I want everyone to know that. We're not trying to do the original."

www.eonline.com

The style of HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” pays homage to its roots in the original CW series right off the bat. Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller kicks off the premiere episode in a tan jacket styled over a sailor striped knit and paired with a brown leather tote. That is reminiscent of Blake Lively’s grand entrance in the 2007 pilot episode of the first iteration — and is just one of many Easter eggs hidden by costume designer Eric Daman.

