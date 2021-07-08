New EasySwitch HEPA Vac Simplifies the Process of Vacuuming Wet and Dry Materials

With wood (and other DIY materials) hard to come by right now thanks to a combination of global supply issues, finding an alternative source of timber may allow you to complete projects that would otherwise be on standby. Typically found discarded on pavements after a delivery of large electrical goods or home improvement materials, pallets have been around for the past century. There are differing accounts of who first dreamed up the idea of pallets, but the first such US patent was granted in 1925 to one Howard T Hallowell for his Lift Truck Platform. Given the invention in the preceding two decades of various vehicles in the UK and US that closely resembled what we now know as the fork-lift truck, a standardised pallet size and design made sense.