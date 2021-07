Frank Fritz will not be returning to “American Pickers,” a person with knowledge of the show’s plans confirmed for TheWrap. TMZ first reported the news. Fritz did more than 300 episodes of the History show with former partner in picking Mike Wolfe. Fritz has not appeared on an episode of the antiquing show since March 2020. A combination of back surgery and the pandemic can help explain some of Frank’s absence from the popular History show — but not all of it.