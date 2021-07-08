Cancel
Music Industry Moves: Chris Isaak Partners With Primary Wave and Sun Records; Warner Chappell Inks Deal With Cab Calloway Estate

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Singer-songwriter Chris Isaak has partnered with Primary Wave in a deal that sees the publishing company acquiring a 50% stake in his master recordings and signing with the legendary Sun Records for future recordings (which was recently acquired by Primary Wave). He also has entered into a joint venture with the company that will allow him to sign new artists.

