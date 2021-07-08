Music Industry Moves: Chris Isaak Partners With Primary Wave and Sun Records; Warner Chappell Inks Deal With Cab Calloway Estate

Nancy Dubuc, CEO of VICE Media Group and former head of A+E Networks (pictured), has joined Warner Music Group‘s board of directors. She has been named chairperson of the Audit Committee and a member of the Executive Committee. Thomas H. Lee steps down from the board, which he joined in 2004 as a group of investors bought the company from Time Warner. Lee will retain the title of Director Emeritus. Said Len Blavatnik, founder and chairman of WMG parent company Access Industries: “Nancy is an exceptional addition to the Board. Her experience in visual and digital media, combined with her knowledge...