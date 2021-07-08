Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Judge Is Asked to Change 'Trauma' Wording in Chauvin Memo

By Associated Press
 13 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have asked the judge who handled former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial in George Floyd’s death to rewrite his sentencing order to delete suggestions that child witnesses did not suffer trauma. Attorney General Keith Ellison, in a filing released Thursday, stressed that he’s not...

Minnesota AG to Judge: Youth Witnesses of Floyd Murder Suffered Trauma

The lead prosecutor in the case against Derek Chauvin is asking the judge to rewrite his sentencing order to delete suggestions that child witnesses did not suffer trauma. In a letter recently made public, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison wrote that “the State respectfully requests that the Court remove the suggestion that, because the children in this case were not forcibly held at the scene or otherwise prevented from leaving, an aggravating factor should not apply.”
Judge won't revise memo on young witnesses to Floyd's murder

The Hennepin County judge who oversaw the trial of ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd rebuffed the state's request Tuesday to delete comments from his sentencing memorandum about whether four young eyewitnesses were traumatized at the murder scene. Judge Peter Cahill opened his 10-page response...
MinnPost

Cahill denies AG request to amend Chauvin sentencing memo

Motion denied. The AP reports (via WCCO): “Judge Peter Cahill has denied prosecutors’ requests to rewrite his sentencing order in the Derek Chauvin case to delete suggestions that child witnesses did not suffer trauma. … Attorney General Keith Ellison, in a filing released Thursday, stressed that he’s not seeking any change to Chauvin’s 22 1/2-year sentence. But he asked Judge Peter Cahill to revisit the document to remove suggestions that four girls who witnessed George Floyd’s death last year and testified at Chauvin’s trial weren’t traumatized by what they saw. … This week, Cahill issued an order that says the substance of Ellison’s letter mischaracterized Cahill’s sentencing order, necessitating a response. … ‘It is certainly possible that the witnesses experienced some level of emotional trauma from this incident, but the State failed to prove it,’ Cahill wrote …”
Minnesota AG asks judge to modify sentencing memo for Derek Chauvin

July 9 (UPI) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has requested a Hennepin County judge to modify the sentencing memorandum of former police officer Derek Chauvin to indicate that children who witnessed the death of George Floyd were traumatized. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was sentenced to 22 and...
Prosecutors challenge Chauvin trial judge's assertion that children who witnessed George Floyd's death weren't traumatized

MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors challenged an assertion from the judge who oversaw Derek Chauvin’s murder trial that the children who witnessed George Floyd’s killing weren’t traumatized by the event and therefore did not factor that into his sentencing decision. In a letter made public Thursday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison asked...
Boru: Celebrating Chauvin's sentencing in skepticism, but hoping it is a step towards change

Twenty-two and a half years is not nearly enough, but this is the beginning of a televised revolution that cannot be erased or ignored. We rarely, if ever, come across cases of police brutality in which the police are convicted, let alone sentenced. They have been and are more likely to be acquitted. What made the murder of George Floyd different from other murders by police is that it was filmed. We watched more than nine minutes of the horrifying last minutes of a man being viciously murdered by white police officer Derek Chauvin.
Trump supporter refuses judge's order to take down Biden attack banners

A Trump supporter is refusing a New Jersey judge’s order to take down her anti-President Biden banners, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Andrea Dick, a supporter of former President Trump , said she started hanging banners that displayed crude remarks toward Biden at her mother’s residence in Roselle Park, with one of the signs reading “Don’t Blame Me / I Voted for Trump.”
Opinion: Clarence Thomas Is the new Chief Justice

(CNN) — In the waning days of Donald Trump's presidency, Amy Coney Barrett won confirmation to the Supreme Court and Clarence Thomas received an equally consequential promotion -- to Chief Justice of the United States. Not officially, of course. John G. Roberts, Jr., retains the title and the middle seat...
Biden Says 'They're Lying' When Asked About Republicans Saying Democrats Are Anti-Police

When Democratic President Joe Biden was asked how he responds to Republicans who say that he and the Democratic party are anti-police, Biden responded, "They're lying." Biden made his comments while responding to a question from CNN anchor Don Lemon during a CNN Town Hall on Wednesday night. Earlier in the event, Biden said that the nation needs more police to respond to recent increases in violent crime.
Erie Attorney Suspended for 3 Years

The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has suspended Erie attorney David C. Agresti for three years. Agresti did not deposit money paid by clients into a trust account that would be drawn as earned in three separate cases in 2019, according to the order. The money was...
Are You Breaking The Law With Your Drivers License?

Your driver's license is something we all carry, but did you know you may be breaking the law with your picture. Getting your driver's license renewed is don't one of the big things I look forward to doing. On the Arkansas side of town you will be waiting for your number to be called out then there is the quick questions the eye test and finally, you get your picture taken for your new license. The whole process is a little stressful for me, but did you know you may be breaking the law when it comes to taking your picture for your driver's license?
Mitch McConnell Goes Against Fellow Republicans, Won't Blame Biden for Vaccine Hesitancy

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as cases of the highly contagious Delta variant rise sharply across the U.S. The Republican senator from Kentucky told unvaccinated Americans not to listen to "demonstrably bad advice" on vaccines, but his remarks have put him at odds with some in his own party who have placed the blame for vaccine hesitancy on the Biden administration.

