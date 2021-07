Pfizer and Moderna are leaders in the U.S. vaccine market. Upcoming regulatory decisions could result in bigger vaccine orders for Pfizer down the road. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been marching in lockstep for nearly a year. They both announced the start of phase 3 trials for their coronavirus vaccine candidates on the same day last July. Pfizer won Emergency Use Authorization for its vaccine only about a week ahead of Moderna. And the U.S. ordered 300 million doses from each company earlier in the year. That was enough to vaccinate almost the entire population.