Heather Morris' tribute to costar Naya: The actress gets a tattoo of one of Rivera's final tweets on the one year anniversary of her tragic passing

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Heather Morris revealed that she got a tattoo of a tweet made by her late former Glee costar, Naya Rivera, in a post that was shared to her Instagram account on Thursday afternoon.

The 34-year-old actress also wrote a lengthy message in the caption for her post to let her 1.1 million followers know that she still remembered her ex-castmate and was happy to carry on her legacy.

The Grammy Award-winning performer tragically passed away exactly one year ago on Thursday when she drowned during a boating trip in Ventura County, California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24RDp9_0arQbV9E00
In remembrance: Heather Morris shared a shot of a tattoo that she recently received in honor of her late Glee costar Naya Rivera to her Instagram account on Thursday

Morris began the message by noting that, although much time has gone by since her friend's death, she was still dealing with the loss.

'It hasn't gotten easier to write a caption. You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera,' she remarked.

The performer went on to express that she was happy to have known the late actress and to have been able to call her a friend.

'I'm so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between,' she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNZMC_0arQbV9E00
Dear friend: Morris also wrote a lengthy message in the post's caption where she referred to her former castmate as 'the brightest star in my eyes'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iiOH5_0arQbV9E00
There it is: The performer later shared a close-up image of the tattoo to her Instagram Story, where its text visibly read: 'tomorrow is not promised'

Morris concluded her message by stating that Rivera's 'legacy lives on in kindness and being "that sassy queen" in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl.'

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant also included a few photos and a video with her message, the first of which showed a statue towering over her late castmate's gravesite.

Her second shot showed Rivera enjoying herself and flashing a wide smile in her better days.

Morris notably included a video of herself receiving her tattoo, and her final photo showed the end result of the session, with the design reading: 'tomorrow is not promised.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YRb8Z_0arQbV9E00
Anniversary: Rivera tragically drowned during a boating trip with her son, Josey, at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California exactly one year ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WUflJ_0arQbV9E00
Footage: Morris also included a video of herself receiving the tattoo with her other photos

The actress took the line from a tweet that the late actress shared just six days before she passed away, in which she encouraged her fans to make the most of what they had in life.

The actress' statement read: 'no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised.'

Morris later shared a close-up shot of the fresh ink to her Instagram Story to give her followers a better look at the tattoo.

Rivera passed away after drowning during a boating trip that she had taken with her son, Josey, at Lake Piru exactly one year ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TxX5P_0arQbV9E00
Inspiration: Morris got the text for the tattoo from a tweet that Rivera shared just six days before she passed away

The actress' son was found alone in the boat that they had rented after it was not brought back by their predetermined drop-off time, and authorities quickly began searching for her.

Several of her family members, as well as her former husband Ryan Dorsey and Morris, joined the search in the following days.

On July 13th, divers recovered a body that was initially presumed to be Rivera's, and the actress' death was confirmed later that day, with a subsequent autopsy noting that accidental drowning was the cause of her passing.

Numerous tributes from her family and former costars poured out in the days following the confirmation, many of which highlighted her affable personality and dedication to her work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRAui_0arQbV9E00
Showing their support: Following Rivera's passing, many of her former costars shared tributes to their late castmate; she is seen with Morris in 2014

