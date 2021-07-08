Times Leader P.M. Update: 7/8/21

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Pat Kernan is here with your P.M. Update, looking ahead to Friday’s edition. Convicted murderer Todd Rae Tarselli, serving a life sentence for the 1992 killing of a 17-year-old boy during a robbery at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Hazleton, may be eligible for parole; a local pastor faces child-sex charges; we will introduce you to our Tying the Knot virtual wedding planning showcase.