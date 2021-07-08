Cancel
Hazleton, PA

Times Leader P.M. Update: 7/8/21

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 13 days ago
Pat Kernan is here with your P.M. Update, looking ahead to Friday’s edition. Convicted murderer Todd Rae Tarselli, serving a life sentence for the 1992 killing of a 17-year-old boy during a robbery at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Hazleton, may be eligible for parole; a local pastor faces child-sex charges; we will introduce you to our Tying the Knot virtual wedding planning showcase.

Times Leader

Times Leader

