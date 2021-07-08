Cancel
Ryan Hall says it's 'absurd' he can't find more willing opponents, but happy to accept Ilia Topuria

By Damon Martin
MMA Fighting
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Hall is no stranger the difficulty finding quality opponents willing to face him. In the past, the Ultimate Fighter winner has spoken openly about the difficulties he’s endured during his UFC career with the promotion struggling to match him up against equal opposition. As a result, he’s been wildly inconsistent with his schedule, competing just four times over the past five plus years that he’s been in the UFC.

UFCSherdog

UFC 264 Highlight Video: Ilia Topuria Pounds Out Ryan Hall

Ryan Hall's tricky grappling wasn't any match for Ilia Topuria's ground-and-pound. Topuria was able to land a flurry of damaging punches while Hall searched for a submission, which ultimately led to the fight being called off after Hall went out.
UFCmymmanews.com

Ilia Topuria remains undefeated, knocking out Ryan Hall in 1

The score will finally settle when Dustin Poirier meets former UFC double champion Conor McGregor in the trilogy at UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10. A pair of top five welterweights in Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson clash in the co-main event inside a sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFCjacksonnewspapers.com

UFC 264: Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria odds, picks and prediction

In a middleweight bout in Saturday's prelims, Ryan Hall and Ilia Topuria meet at UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Below, we analyze the UFC 264 Hall vs. Topuria odds and lines, with picks and predictions. The early prelims begin at 6 p.m ET (on ESPN/ ESPN+) with...
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Ilia Topuria says Ryan Hall’s last few fights have been ‘disgusting’ (Video)

Ilia Topuria will not feel threaten by Ryan Hall’s ground game at UFC 264. Ilia Topuria has an undefeated 10-0 record. Topuria seems to be confident in his skills to tame the enigma that is Ryan Hall. During his media day interview, Topuria said, “for me, he is like a normal person, nothing special for me.” He was not shy to speak his mind on what he thought of Hall’s skills or lack thereof.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Ryan Hall says he’s fought nothing but tough guys, Ilia Topuria will be no different (Video)

Ryan Hall says he’s fought nothing but tough guys, Ilia Topuria will be no different. Ryan Hall makes his return to the octagon after a two-year layoff this Saturday at UFC 264 against a very tough Ilia Topuria. Hall has a total of nine fights with him losing his very first professional fight, but has rattled eight consecutive wins, four of them in the UFC. Hall mentioned that he has fought nothing but tough guys and Topuria will be no different.
UFCmymmanews.com

Let’s talk about Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria this weekend at UFC 264

We’ve got a stacked night of fights coming to us this weekend, July 10, 2021, at UFC 264, where Dustin Poirier versus Conor McGregor III goes down live on pay-per-view. This card is so stacked in fact, that a match up between Ryan Hall and Ilia Topuria is just the second bout on the preliminary card. That’s quite surprising, considering everyone’s been waiting to see Hall’s next fight for two years now, along with how highly regarded Topuria is.
UFCUSA Today

Ilia Topuria confident ahead of UFC 264 fight with Ryan Hall: 'I have no respect for him in any area'

UFC featherweight prospect Ilia Topuria knows exactly what he’s getting into for his next trip to the octagon. Topuria meets the biggest challenge of his young career when he takes on “The Ultimate Fighter 22” winner Ryan Hall on Saturday at UFC 264 in a preliminary bout. Topuria (10-0, 2-0) knows Hall (8-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) presents a vastly different challenge than most fighters he’ll come across, and that’s why he’s prepared for a different kind of matchup.
UFCmymmanews.com

Ryan Hall claims he broke his hand in UFC 264 loss to Ilia Topuria

Ryan Hall suffered more than his first octagon loss at UFC 264 on July 10. The 36-year-old is claiming he broke his hand on the first punch he landed during a first-round TKO defeat to Ilia Topuria at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The submission specialist put on a bizarre performance on Saturday, pulling guard and continuously rolling into leg-lock submission attempts.
UFCMMA Fighting

Ryan Hall reveals he suffered broken hand in knockout loss to Ilia Topuria in first statement after UFC 264

Ryan Hall has issued his first statement after suffering a brutal knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 264 this past Saturday night. The submission specialist had never tasted defeat previously inside the octagon but Topuria made him pay after Hall was unable to drag the fight down to the ground for any significant amount of time or control his opponent in the grappling exchanges.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz Allegedly ‘Scary’ Street Fighting Leaks

Firas Zahabi recently opened up on UFC star Nate Diaz stating that he does not really lose fights, rather he just runs out of time. Diaz, who has record of 20-13 in MMA and 15-11 in UFC had previously showcased a great performance when he was able to pulloff an incredible comeback against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 earlier this month. Manny Pacquiao Reveals If Spence Fight Is Canceled.
WWEringsidenews.com

Why Charlotte Flair’s WWE RAW Women’s Title Reign Was So Short

Charlotte Flair is on her way to becoming one of the most decorated champions in WWE history. She lost the RAW Women’s Title on RAW this week, but that still counted as a title run, no matter how short it is. There is a reason why she got such a short reign.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sad ‘Medical Condition’ Leaks

Conor McGregor’s fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 was one of the most profitable attractions and cards for the UFC in it’s history. Although, the result certainly did not go the way McGregor wanted as the fight was ended in the first round and awarded to Poirier due to doctor’s stoppage after McGregor broke his leg. Conor McGregor recently posted this ‘delusional’ photo after surgery.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Mike Tyson Posts Floyd Mayweather ‘Racial Slur’ Video

Boxing legend Mike Tyson recently claimed Floyd Mayweather Jr. is ‘damaged’ for fighting YouTube star Logan Paul. He noted how ‘Money’ and Paul went head to head in an eight-round exhibition last month which surprisingly lasted longer than expected. Terence Crawford Reveals Charlo vs. Castano Was Rigged. Mike Tyson opens...

