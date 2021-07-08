Ryan Hall says it’s ‘absurd’ he can’t find more willing opponents, but happy to accept Ilia Topuria

Ryan Hall says he’s fought nothing but tough guys, Ilia Topuria will be no different. Ryan Hall makes his return to the octagon after a two-year layoff this Saturday at UFC 264 against a very tough Ilia Topuria. Hall has a total of nine fights with him losing his very first professional fight, but has rattled eight consecutive wins, four of them in the UFC. Hall mentioned that he has fought nothing but tough guys and Topuria will be no different.