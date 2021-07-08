Cancel
Analyzing Hindu Verses with NLP

Cover picture for the articleClassifying ‘Vishnu’ and ‘Devi’ sloka using Python. ‘Text Classification’ is a Machine Learning technique which is used to analyse text and then organize or categorize them based on patterns or structure. Categorization of text has a lot of applications in the world of artificial intelligence such as news article analysis, hate speech identification, gender classification etc. In this article I use ‘Text Classification’ with Natural Language Processing (NLP) using Python to analyze Hindu religious verses and categorize them. Before we delve deeper into the technical side of Python, let’s quickly see what data we will be working with.

