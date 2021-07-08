Analyzing Hindu Verses with NLP

Danish natural language processing (NLP) has in recent years obtained considerable improvements with the addition of multiple new datasets and models. However, at present, there is no coherent framework for applying state-of-the-art models for Danish. We present DaCy: a unified framework for Danish NLP built on SpaCy. DaCy uses efficient multitask models which obtain state-of-the-art performance on named entity recognition, part-of-speech tagging, and dependency parsing. DaCy contains tools for easy integration of existing models such as for polarity, emotion, or subjectivity detection. In addition, we conduct a series of tests for biases and robustness of Danish NLP pipelines through augmentation of the test set of DaNE. DaCy large compares favorably and is especially robust to long input lengths and spelling variations and errors. All models except DaCy large display significant biases related to ethnicity while only Polyglot shows a significant gender bias. We argue that for languages with limited benchmark sets, data augmentation can be particularly useful for obtaining more realistic and fine-grained performance estimates. We provide a series of augmenters as a first step towards a more thorough evaluation of language models for low and medium resource languages and encourage further development.