Tyra Banks on Victoria’s Secret Retiring the Angels, Plus: The Scoop on Her SMiZE Cream

extratv
extratv
 12 days ago
Getty

Tyra Banks is a supermodel, TV host, and businesswoman, and she’s telling “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about her newest venture: an ice cream line called SMiZE Cream.

Before chatting about the sweet treat, Rachel had to get Tyra’s take on Victoria’s Secret retiring the angels to focus on female empowerment.

Tyra, the first Black woman to land a VS modeling contract, weighed in on the change, saying, “I mean, better late than never… This is something I've been saying in the press for so long... I was sort of like, CEO-ing on the sidelines. Finally seeing it happen is fantastic. I think it's also important to say that the angels represented a moment… I came and everyone’s like, ‘Ohhh, Tyra’s Black. Tyra's booty’s bigger... She Black, she the first Black angel, she the first Black girl to have a contract.’”

Rachel told her, “I wanted to be Tyra!” Banks asked, “Did you? You wanted to walk down that runway with them wings?” Rachel confessed, “Yes!”

Tyra explained, “See, so that was that moment. And so I ushered in that moment and that revolution of ‘Black Is Beautiful’… and I'm happy that Victoria's Secret is, like, taking it now and going forward.”

Banks is also heading back to the ballroom with “Dancing with the Stars,” dishing, “There are going to be some things that are modern to bring the youth into watching that show even more, families — you’ll see.”

But for right now, check out her new SMiZE Cream. She told Rachel, “I'm obsessed. I'm obsessed with ice cream — it’s a big part of my family… Even when I was trying to lose weight… to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated again… I was like, exercising, eating all healthy, and then I went to my mama's house and she had coffee ice cream in the freezer, and I ate it and it opened up the gate… I just did the, ‘F it!’... I didn't care… I was a little thicker than I thought I should be, but then the cover comes out, and I’m like, ‘Oh, no, that's really who I am,’ so I’m representing who I am.”

SMiZE cream is available at her new shop in L.A. and online with nationwide shipping at SMiZECream.com.

