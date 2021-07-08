Heather Dubrow announces she is BACK filming The Real Housewives Of Orange County... five years after departing the hit series: 'Here we go'

Five years after leaving The Real Housewives Of Orange County, Heather Dubrow is officially back.

The reality star, 52, announced she had started filming season 16 as she posted a snap of herself posing with her masked-up camera crew on Instagram on Thursday.

'Here we go … #dejavu #sweet16 #RHOC,' Heather captioned the snap, along with an orange emoji.

She's back! Heather Dubrow announced she was back filming RHOC, five years after departing the show

While years have gone by since the last time Heather appeared on the show, the reality star oozed confidence as she posed in the center of the group.

The Bravo vet put her abs on display as she worked a knotted white tank top, leggings, and black trainers.

It was announced last month that Heather would be returning to the series, joining fellow housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson.

Heather starred on the Bravo reality series for several seasons, joining in 2012 and departing season 11 in 2016. Her husband, a plastic surgeon, stars on Botched on E!.

Girl talk: Dubrow starred on the Bravo reality series for several seasons, joining in 2012 and departing season 11 in 2016

RHOC stars Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas will not be returning for the show.

Heather didn't rule out a potential return to the franchise when asked about it on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef last year.

'It's a tough question,' Heather said. 'Honestly, I would never say never.

'You just don't know what life is gonna throw your way or how circumstances change or what you feel like doing. I don't even know what that set of circumstances would look like.'

Orange County icons: Heather with RHOC legend Vicki Gunvalson

And while Heather said she had 'no problems' with her former co-stars and likened their shared experiences to being on the show to a 'sorority', she did say there was one person she'd rather not run into out and about again - Kelly Dodd.

'Not because I don't like her to be honest with you,' she explained, referring to the reality star as a 'really good mom.'

'The reason I picked her is because I never know what I am going to get when I see her,' Heather explained.

'Never say never': Heather didn't rule out a potential return to the franchise when asked about it on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef last year

'Last year she posted some things about me that were dumb and I laughed it wasn't a big deal - I just never know what I am going to get when I see her,' Heather explained, referencing video Kelly had taken of her from outside their local gym and posted to social media.

The duo famously butted heads on the show and beyond.

Recently Kelly issued a formal apology after claiming she and her husband had contracted COVID-19 from Heather's son.

The reality star was compelled to speak out after receiving a letter from the Dubrow family attorney.