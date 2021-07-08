Cancel
Premier League

Liverpool 'leading the chase for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul' with cash-strapped LaLiga giants 'ready to listen to £35m offers' for star who is falling down the pecking order

By Danny Gallagher For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid this summer.

Speculation has started to gather at a frantic pace in the Spanish media, with Saul linked with a summer move to Anfield to join Jurgen Klopp's red machine.

According to Diario AS in Spain, Liverpool have sensed an opportunity due to Atletico's dwindling financial status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FloU3_0arQb4e600
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Saul Niguez from Atletico

The Madrid-based side had their coffers boosted by winning LaLiga in dramatic fashion, though have been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic and need to claw back funds as a result.

Therefore, reports claim that Atleti are willing to listen to offers in the region of €40million (£35m) for the 26-year-old this summer.

Saul dropped down the pecking order under Diego Simeone last season, and Atleti have already recruited on the midfield front this summer with the arrival of the exciting Rodrigo de Paul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q174s_0arQb4e600
Saul has a long-term contract at Atletico and a hefty release clause but has fallen out of favour
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ngs3I_0arQb4e600
Atletico have recently acquired the services of exciting Argentine Rodrigo de Paul

Saul currently finds himself behind the likes of Koke, Thomas Lemar and Marcos Llorente, while Atletico also have Hector Herrera and Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Reports claim that Saul has already been approached by German giants Bayern Munich, though has made it clear he will only leave Atleti and LaLiga for the Premier League.

The 26-year-old remains contracted to Atleti until the summer of 2026 in a long-term deal, and has a release clause of €150m inserted into his deal.

However, it is claimed that Atleti are willing to cash in and use the funds to further improve their squad ahead of a title defence next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FT1U3_0arQb4e600
Jurgen Klopp is still facing up to the prospect of replacing Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield

Liverpool remain vigilant in the transfer market regarding midfielders, after allowing Georginio Wijnaldum to leave as a free agent this summer and join Paris Saint Germain.

Liverpool sources have stated that the club are not actively in the market for a midfielder, with Klopp ready to give final chances to players such as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, who found minutes hard to come by last season.

The Reds also have the promising Curtis Jones developing at a swift pace, while youngster Harvey Elliott has returned from his loan spell with Blackburn Rovers.

