Jamie Carragher makes prediction for Euro 2020 final as England face Italy

By Freddie Keighley
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago

Jamie Carragher has backed England to edge out Italy under the most dramatic circumstances to be crowned champions of Europe for the first time.

The Three Lions take on the Azzurri at Wembley on Sunday night having overcome Denmark in extra-time on Wednesday.

Simon Kjaer's own-goal brought England back on level terms in the first half after Mikkel Damsgaard's fantastic free-kick, before Harry Kane struck in extra-time.

Italy, meanwhile, reached the final with a penalty-shootout victory over Spain after 120 minutes were unable to separate the two great rivals.

And Carragher anticipates we will see another blockbuster finale as England and Italy face off this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ArYde_0arQb3lN00
England last played Italy in a friendly in 2018 which finished 1-1 (Image: Daily Mirror)

"I think it will be a very tight game," the former Three Lions defender told Sky Sports . "I think it may go to penalties and England come out victorious.

"We have done a lot of work on penalties, so let’s not let that go to waste! I don’t think there will be too many goals in the game.

"Italy are very strong defensively, so are England. I think it will be 1-1 and then go to penalties.

"I think it’s the right final. I think they have been the two most impressive teams in this competition – and winner takes all on Sunday."

As a promising omen for England, they are facing an Italy team who knocked out Spain on penalties in the semi-finals, who in turn eliminated Switzerland on penalties in the quarter-finals, who in turn outwitted France on penalties in the last 16.

But whatever happens on Sunday, Carragher believes England have a huge amount to be proud of, especially after beating Group F runners-up Germany in the first knockout round.

"It’s massive because I didn’t think England were capable of getting to the final," the Liverpool legend said of the success of Gareth Southgate's side so far.

"I thought getting to the semi-finals would be a great achievement for this squad before the tournament, and that was looking at the draw and who we were pitted against in the last 16.

"I thought it was going to be really difficult, whether we faced Germany, France or Portugal, and not since 1966 has an England team not just got the final but beaten a major nation in a knockout game.

"That’s what we did against Germany and we’ll have to do it again to lift the trophy against Italy."

England and Italy's encounter will take place in front of 60,000 fans at Wembley, although recent reports suggest government officials have discussed increasing capacity to a full 90,000, with a decision yet to be made.

