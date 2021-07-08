Vietnam vets to unveil memorial in FL capital for POWs and MIAs; thousands unaccounted for

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

A memorial in honor of military personnel who were taken prisoner or went missing in action during the Vietnam War will soon be erected near the Florida Capitol.

Legislation authorizing placement of the POW-MIA memorial alongside Florida’s Vietnam War Memorial was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis late last month.

The memorial will be a 7-foot-tall replica of a POW-MIA bracelet. Worn by millions of Americans during and after the Vietnam War, the bracelets each bore the name of a serviceman or servicewoman captured or missing in action. Money from bracelet sales was used to assist families and raise awareness about prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action.

In the 1960s and 1970s, nearly 60,000 Americans, including 1,954 Floridians named here , were killed in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. Another 1,584, including 54 Floridians, are still listed as missing in action, according to the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency .

Vietnam Veterans of America Big Bend Chapter 96, based in Tallahassee, collected private and corporate donations in recent years for the POW-MIA bracelet memorial. The chapter won legislative approval this spring to install the memorial near Florida’s Vietnam War Memorial, across the street from the state Capitol complex.

Chapter President Joe West, interviewed Thursday, said POW-MIA bracelets, the lives they represent, and the people who wore them remain special to combat veterans.

“I can’t think that anybody who’s been to a combat zone wouldn’t have personal feelings about it,” West said about the bracelets. West said the Big Bend chapter intends to honor those who were prisoners, were MIA, or came home but lost their lives later to suicide by unveiling the Vietnam POW-MIA bracelet memorial in Tallahassee on Sept. 17, the third Friday in September, which is annual National POW-MIA Recognition Day.

That evening, the chapter will hold annual commemoration services at Tallahassee National Cemetery on Apalachee Parkway.

The stainless-steel memorial was built in North Carolina and is now located in the capital city, West said. It is based on one designed by Vietnam vet Dr. Barry Booth and installed in 1998 at Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile, Ala., according to the park website.

Through 1976, millions of Americans bought bracelets bearing the names of servicemen and servicewomen who were taken prisoner or missing in action, according to the National League of POW-MIA Families.

Florida is home to more than 498,000 Vietnam-era veterans, according to the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

