We found out the approximate size of Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X and S. Get your drives ready, because you will need around 100 GB of free space. Almost a year after its debut on PC, Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to consoles - specifically, the Xbox Series X and S. There are still eight days left until its release, also in Xbox Game Pass, but impatient fans of virtual flying are already checking to see if the title can be pre-downloaded (at the moment, no). One such person - Twitter user known as Idle Sloth - noticed that when selecting the "Manage with Game Pass" option, the game's approximate "weight" is displayed: 97.2 GB.