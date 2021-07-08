Markley, VanCamp & Robbins

Scott Robbins has rejoined David Van Camp and Jamie Markley for the newly-named, “Markley, Van Camp and Robbins Show” on FM News 101 KXL in Portland. The show airs weekdays from 9:06am until 12noon. The show focuses on the day’s hottest news stories in Portland, around the nation, and around the world. If your friends are talking about it at the office, then Markley, Van Camp, and Robbins will be discussing it. Get ready to be entertained and have some laughs with Markley, Van Camp and Robbins. After all, why take life so seriously?