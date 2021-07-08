How to Get the 'Crimson Twilight' Set in Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online continues to pump out content at an alarming rate, but the update that most players look forward to the most every year is the annual zone/story release. This year, ZeniMax has taken us on a nostalgia tour of Oblivion with the Blackwood chapter. I don’t know whether it’s because my expectations were tempered coming off the Skyrim-ish content from last year, but I was pleasantly surprised by what ESO had to offer with this update. From the stories within the zone itself to the incomparable companion system, this chapter feels incredibly tight and enjoyable.