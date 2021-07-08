Cancel
How to Get the 'Crimson Twilight' Set in Elder Scrolls Online

By Jack O'Dwyer
dbltap.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElder Scrolls Online (ESO)'s Crimson Twilight set has been making waves recently due to its survival potential. The Crimson Twilight was originally introduced as part of the Stonethorn DLC, a dungeon developed to further the 2020 expansion chapter, Greymoor. It took players on a journey through Castle Thorn, into the Stone Garden, and directly into an intense conflict with the lady of the fortress, Lady Belain.

