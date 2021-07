Celebrate 4th of July With Lancaster & DeSoto This Sunday. Lancaster, TX – The City of Lancaster will be hosting this year’s 4th of July Celebration in a joint effort with the City of DeSoto. The 4th of July event will take place on Sunday, July 4th, at the Helen Giddings Amphitheater located inside the 94-acre Community Park at 1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Lancaster, TX 75134. This will be the first major in-person event hosted by the City of Lancaster since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic.