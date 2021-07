Among Us is the murder mystery game that gained a huge wave of popularity. Following this, InnerSloth started adding new content to the game. This came in the form of the Airship map and the debut of 15 player lobbies. Not forgetting Among Us mods which has added new possibilities to the game. Players have been able to take on new roles, while a more recent mod takes players to a new map. Now, the developers have rolled out a patch to add a new Among Us task and fix some bugs.