Exploring Deoderant Wardrobes

One of the things I have realized since becoming a mother almost three years ago is the power of systems. Keeping things simple, streamlined, and organized has always felt good to me, but once I added in one then two children it became a way of life that I sought out often. Not everyone loves schedules or predictability, but I thrive on it, and I believe my family does as well. Everyone knows children grow out of clothing quickly and are hard on what they wear. Plus, we all want to look our best. After being curious about the concept of capsule wardrobes for a few years, I finally dove in last year with the birth of my son and have not looked back since. This summer presented a fun challenge of creating a capsule wardrobe for my nearly three-year-old daughter and one-year-old son.