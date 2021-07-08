Cancel
12 Amazing Things To Do Outdoors In Western Canada (Including A Bit Of Florida… In The Prairies)

By Chatelaine
chatelaine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the many oddities of 2020, there was this: A 24-kilometre stretch of one of Canada’s most breathtaking highways was made off-limits to cars. Parks Canada, which oversees the Bow Valley Parkway running through Banff National Park, reasoned that hikers would not be able to maintain safe distancing on the narrow trails in Johnston Canyon, which is accessed from this road. To manage the crowds, it quietly closed the parkway to vehicles.

Cortez, COtravelawaits.com

Amazing Things To Do In Historic Cortez, Colorado

At the foot of the unmistakable silhouette of the Mesa Verde land formation, the small town of Cortez in Colorado lies among the richest archaeological centers of the U.S. Southwest. Steeped in the history of the Ancestral Puebloan people, Cortez offers a glimpse into their lives through the surrounding sites, from the world-famous Mesa Verde to Crow Canyon, and small sites you’ve never heard of.
Worldamericanpeoplenews.com

The Best Hikes in Canada to add to Your Bucket List

We’ve written a lot about our favourite things to do in Canada, best adventures and all about the beautiful places of our home country but we realized that we have yet to round up all of the amazing hikes that can be done in the Great White North. So, to help you plan the best outdoor trip, we’ve compiled a resource for the best places to hike in Canada.
Palm Springs, CAiebusinessdaily.com

Palm Springs adds Vancouver fights

Flair Airlines, a discount carrier based in Edmonton, Alberta Canada, will begin offering flights from Palm Springs International Airport to Vancouver, British Columbia later this year. The twice-weekly flights are scheduled to begin in late October and operate during the valley’s tourist season, according to a statement. The flights will...
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

11 amazing things to do in Portland

Some of the best things to do in Portland include walking in nature and visiting beautiful gardens, which is unsurprising for a city that cares so much about the environment. Individuality and creativity are celebrated: all over town you'll also spot 'Keep Portland Weird' on bumper stickers, murals and signs. Add to this a thriving downtown with great coffee, independent stores, and a diverse food culture and you've got the perfect mix of urban life and nature in one compact city.
Americasthefreepress.ca

B.C. turns 150: From fur trades to ferries and controversy in 2021

Tuesday marks British Columbia’s 150th birthday. Formerly a British colony, it wasn’t until 1871 that the settlement joined Canada as a province. Its history began with First Nations people including the Coast Salish, Nuu-chah-nulth, Kwakiutl, Bella Coola, Tsimshian and Haida – all of who lived self-sustained for thousands of years.
EnvironmentVoice of America

Western Canada Declares Fire Emergency as Evacuations Climb

MONTREAL - Canada's western province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency Tuesday, with wildfires expected to grow even larger in the coming days due to high heat and winds. "We have reached a critical point," said provincial public safety minister Mike Farnworth. "Based on the advice of emergency...
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
AnimalsPosted by
ScienceAlert

Chimps And Gorillas Seen Going to War in The Wild For The First Time

Chimpanzees and gorillas are not known for violence towards each other, and the two hominid species live peacefully together in certain areas – so it's surprising and saddening that researchers have witnessed lethal fights between them for the first time. Two separate encounters were observed in the Loango National Park in Gabon in 2019. Both times the chimpanzees outnumbered the gorillas and instigated the attacks, and both times an infant gorilla was killed. In a new study documenting the fighting, researchers are hoping to shed some light on what might be behind the unusual aggression – whether it's to do with territorial...
Food & Drinkschatelaine.com

How To Throw An East Coast Seafood Boil

Plus, how to sustainably source your seafood. Make raspberry cordial and dulse mignonette. Clarify the butter. Refrigerate all. Buy live seafood. Refrigerate until ready to cook. 1 p.m. Make potato rolls and potato salad without dressing. 4:45 p.m. Boil the lobster, clams and mussels. 6 p.m. Shuck oysters. Reheat clarified...
Utah StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Utah

Utah is known for its love of Mexican food. There are so many Mexican restaurants, though. Where can you find authentic ones? Although the Wasatch Front is home to dozens of Mexican restaurants, only a few cut. But which are worth the price?
LifestylePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Canadian tourism businesses brace for American travelers

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Ahead of Canada’s border reopening Aug. 9, popular tourist attractions are quickly preparing for an influx of Americans. Among the organizations scrambling is the Victoria Clipper. Currently, the plan is to restart voyages to Canada by mid-August. In the process, dozens of employees have been called...
Politicswiartonecho.com

Groups trying to reopen Cabot Head Road as a pretty, wilderness trail

A plan to turn the picturesque but storm-damaged Cabot Head Road into solely a walking and cycling trail has the money and stakeholder support to complete the job this year, says a coalition of Bruce Peninsula charitable organizations proposing it. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but...
Home & Gardenwiartonecho.com

Rooms with a view in Mississauga

Several of the design decisions that will shape Alba Condos, coming to Mississauga, have been based on a series of suppositions. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. For instance, what if a resident wants to launder a duvet that’s too bulky for a...
thefreepress.ca

Revelstoke Search and Rescue asks people to stay out of the backcountry

Revelstoke Search and Rescue is advising that people avoid recreating in the backcountry for the time being. “It is currently way to dangerous,” the group said, via Facebook. According to the post it was a unanimous decision at a meeting where the team discussed evacuation plans, in case they are...
Economythefreepress.ca

Canfor trims lumber production due to BC wildfires

Canfor has announced it will be cutting production by 115 million board feet in British Columbia for the quarter as a result of ongoing wildfires burning across the province. “The wildfires burning in Western Canada are significantly impacting the supply chain and our ability to transport product to market,” said Canfor executive, Stephen Mackie.
Environmentearth.com

Pacific Northwest heatwave is a warning of what’s to come

The unprecedented heatwave that is responsible for killing hundreds of people in the Pacific Northwest has been linked to global warming. According to a new study published by the World Weather Attribution, the heatwave would have been “virtually impossible” without human-caused climate change. “The observed temperatures were so extreme that...
WorldtheplanetD

Best Hikes in Canada to Add To your Bucket List

We’ve written a lot about our favourite things to do in Canada, best adventures and all about the beautiful places of our home country but we realized that we have yet to round up all of the amazing hikes that can be done in the Great White North. So, to help you plan the best outdoor trip, we’ve compiled a resource for the best places to hike in Canada.

