'We are a bright point': John Tyler Community College wants 'Brightpoint' for its new name

The John Tyler Community College Board has recommended "Brightpoint" as the college's new name, according to correspondence from the JTCC president. "I am excited about this name and how it celebrates the heart and energy of our institution, connects to the experiences people have here, and reflects the uplifting and welcoming environment we strive to create for all," college president Dr. Edward "Ted" Raspiller wrote in an email Thursday addressed to the JTCC community. "We are a bright point in so many people’s lives, and I know that will continue for decades to come!"