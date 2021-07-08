Moth_OS tap into frenetic energy on "Mothware"

The songs on the Velvet Underground’s epochal 1967 debut have been covered endlessly over the years, by everyone from rock royalty like David Bowie and R.E.M. to the lowliest garage bands. Coinciding with Todd Haynes’ hotly anticipated Velvets documentary, there’s a new, Hal Willner-produced tribute to the LP coming out in a few months, with various indie rockers onboard. Here’s our own reimagining of The Velvet Underground & Nico, featuring obscure takes on the VU, spanning from the 1960s to the 1990s. Some of these renditions are fairly faithful to the source, while others are decidedly irreverent, finding some truly weirdo approaches to these very sturdy songs. Synth-pop, goth, glam, industrial, grunge, garage … it’s all here, and more. Not everything is totally successful, but it’s always interesting. Watch out, the world’s behind you. | t wilcox.