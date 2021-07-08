Moth_OS tap into frenetic energy on "Mothware"
The Madison-based chiptune duo deliver a strong debut EP. In October 2020, Moth_OS released "Robobreak," an energetic standalone track that flashed a good deal of creative promise. The chiptune duo, comprised of Liam McCarty and Will Patton, wasted no time in living up to that promise. Mothware, the band’s debut EP, kicks off with "Robobreak," setting a frantic, jittery tone that the ensuing three songs have no issue complementing. Playing to the strengths of the genre—including nostalgia, insistence, and forward-thinking—Mothware effectively demonstrates the duo’s penchant for both immediacy and the type of mindfulness that rewards investment.www.tonemadison.com
