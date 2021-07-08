Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allen County, OH

22-year-old pleads guilty to seven felony charges

By Editorials
Posted by 
The Lima News
The Lima News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmPIe_0arQYrGD00
Malachai Hamlin, 22, entered pleas of guilty on Thursday to seven felony charges, including the aggravated possession of drugs, three counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of theft of credit cards. Hamlin, who is listed in court records as homeless, will be sentenced Aug. 23. J Swygart | The Lima News

LIMA - A 22-year-old man with a penchant for stealing automobiles and credit cards pleaded guilty to seven felony charges Thursday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Prosecutors said additional criminal charges are “in the pipeline” and pending against Malachai Hamlin.

Hamlin, who is listed in court records as homeless, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in May on five charges in three separate cases. The most serious of those counts was a charge of possession of a controlled substance analog, a first-degree felony that carried with it a Major Drug Offender specification.

As part of a plea deal accepted Thursday by Hamlin that count was replaced by a Bill of Information charge of aggravated possession of drugs (synthetic cannabis), a felony of the third degree.

Hamlin was indicted by a grand jury the following month on six more felony counts spread out over two separate cases.

As part of the plea deal covering five separate cases, Hamlin on Thursday in addition to the aggravated possession of drugs charge pleaded guilty to three counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, felonies of the fourth degree; two counts of theft of credit cards, fifth-degree felonies; and one count of possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

The remaining counts in all cases were dismissed by prosecutors.

Part of the negotiated resolution included a joint recommendation from prosecutors and defense attorneys that Hamlin be sentenced to a commitment to the WORTH Center, where he will be required to complete all recommended programs and counseling. Judge Jeffrey Reed ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for Aug. 23.

According to the indictments, Hamlin stole vehicles from three different individuals in October of 2020 and April and May of 2021. The credit card thefts occurred in April of this year.

The aggravated possession of drugs counts states that Hamlin was found to be in possession of an amount of synthetic marijuana that exceeded the bulk amount.

Comments / 4

The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
3K+
Followers
174
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allen County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Allen County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonies#Felony Charges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
SoccerABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 4

Community Policy