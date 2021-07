Halloween 2020 was, for theme-park fans, a particularly scary holiday, but for all the wrong reasons. The devastating COVID-19 pandemic was ravaging the world last fall, making it so many of the more frivolous pursuits, like spending the holiday at a theme park, completely untenable and fully closed. Well, as 2021 returns us to a new normal, the Disneyland Resort is bringing back one of its standby seasons: Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort. It’s back starting September 3.