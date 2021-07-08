The Surfside condo collapse and NYC’s BQE

This Guest Editorial originally appeared in the New York Daily News. We are reprinting it here with permission from the Brooklyn Heights Association. The catastrophic collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Fla., should be a serious wake-up call to elected officials who have failed to heed warnings and address our crumbling, dangerous urban infrastructure. While President Biden’s infrastructure bill may provide the necessary federal funding to achieve some of these repairs, without local elected leadership and community engagement, many of the most dire projects are at risk of collapse.