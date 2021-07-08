Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

The Surprising Way Your Phone Actually Benefits Your Cognitive Health

By Erin Bunch
Posted by 
Well+Good
Well+Good
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you can remember a time before you carried a tiny computer around in your pocket, you might wonder what happened to the parts of your brain which once stored skills like map reading or remembering phone numbers. These days, it's a common assumption that society's collective reliance on technological "crutches" (e.g. the iPhone) is making humans less intelligent than we were pre-smartphones—but are smartphones actually making us dumber? Not so, say experts.

www.wellandgood.com

Comments / 0

Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cognition#Cognitive Skills#Cognitive Ability#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Health
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Workoutsseattlepi.com

Smart ways to get your health and fitness back into a normal routine

This past year has been a rollercoaster, adding a lot of stress to everyone’s lives and, for many, their health, fitness and nutrition have suffered because of it. Gyms and even outdoor exercise spaces were closed. People worked and studied from home full time, meaning they were more sedentary. Being at home meant it was easier to snack and the temptation to order delivery was ever present. As so many people prioritized staying safe and limiting the spread of the virus, some healthy lifestyle choices were forfeited.
HealthScranton Times

Can you cry your way to good health?

Crying is a normal and valuable part of human communication and emotional expression. No doubt some use this form of expression more than others. Being of Mediterranean descent, I can attest that my family will tell you not to sit next to me in a movie theater if a tearjerker is playing. (“The Notebook” really got me.) Still, while crying in public is uncomfortable and may be viewed as a sign of weakness, research shows that at appropriate times it may be healthy.
Cincinnati, IAWQAD

YOUR HEALTH: Stimulate your depression

CINCINNATI — As many as 30% of Americans who have major depression may try medication after medication, and not find anything that works. It's even tougher for the seven percent of all American adults who have at least one episode of major depression each year, that's a depression that lasts two weeks or longer.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Benefits of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) is a type of psychotherapeutic treatment based on the belief that our thoughts and ideas are the sole cause of our behaviors and feelings. It seeks to change the negative thoughts that can cause or worsen anxiety, depression, panic attacks, addiction, and emotional difficulties. CBT addresses unhealthy thoughts, self-destructive behavior, and mindsets that affect an individual’s mental health. CBT is very effective compared to other forms of therapy in treating mental health conditions. Here are several of its benefits.
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

The Surprising Way To Cut Your Diabetes Risk in Half

There’s so much to love about a good night’s sleep. Catching more Zzzs can give you all-day energy, sharper focus, and put you in a good mood, too! Now researchers have uncovered another benefit: It cuts risk of diabetes in half and heightens blood-sugar control more effectively than even prescription diabetes medications can.
Glen Allen, VAhealthywomen.org

Financial Stress Is Making Women Ill, but There Are Ways to Improve Your Wealth and Your Health

Four years ago, Jennifer Presley found herself facing a financial nightmare. The single mother of two was refurbishing a home in Glen Allen, Virginia, with her boyfriend, a contractor. The two soon realized much of the home was unsalvageable, and things went from bad to worse when her boyfriend was injured on another job, breaking 17 bones in his body and stopping the rebuild completely. During his recovery process, he took opioids for the pain, but after doctors stopped prescribing them, Presley said he got violent.
Mental HealthBerkeleyan Online

Five Ways to Protect Your Emotional Health Post-COVID

You’ve been waiting…and waiting…and waiting for this amazing, magical day when you could return to “normal life.”. For many people in the U.S., it feels like that dim light at the end of the pandemic tunnel is becoming brighter. My 12- and 14-year-old daughters now have their first shot, with the second one soon to follow. I was euphoric when the kids received their vaccinations, choking up under my mask at the relief that my family was now unlikely to get sick or pass the coronavirus on to others more vulnerable than we are. Finally our family could start returning to so-called normal life.
HealthWKTV

Flossing your teeth may protect against cognitive decline, research shows

Flossing your teeth isn't just important for keeping your dentist happy -- it may also protect against cognitive decline. Good oral health habits like brushing and flossing may prevent cognitive impairment and dementia, according to a new analysis led by researchers at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing. "Given the...
Healthquailcreekcrossing.com

2 Your Health: Doctor Specializes in Identifying the Nuances of Cognitive Age-Related Change

“Is it normal to experience memory lapses as I get older?”. “I feel like I’m pausing more often and searching for words while I’m speaking with others.”. These are some of the most common questions and concerns I hear about in my clinical practice. As a neuropsychologist, it is my job to get a detailed understanding of brain functioning and answer the question, “Is this normal aging or early changes due to something like Alzheimer’s disease?” This is accomplished by interview and administration of specific tests to assess cognition (e.g., attention, memory, language, reasoning), as well as emotional functioning.
Mental Healthbaltimorenews.net

Mom's Mental Health Matters: 5 ways to take care of your mental health as a working mom

Stable mental health is the key to healthy living. It means people with good mental health can experience emotions of excitement and sadness in a healthy way. A variety of factors can affect your mental function and health. These factors can be as simple as being sleep-deprived, lack of routine, complex relationships, work environment, or major accidents. Working moms, in particular, face enormous challenges, when it comes to staying mentally healthy. Women often face different mental health challenges than men. While some men may act out externally due to depression, women are more likely to experience internal fatigue, sadness, stress, anxiety, phobias, or hesitation to be active.
Mental Healthbrides.com

8 Ways to Care for Your Mental Health While Wedding Planning

Mental health is finally getting the long-overdue spotlight it deserves. In our not-so-distant history, countless mental health conditions were swept under the rug and ignored, which is shocking considering that estimated one in five U.S. adults is affected, per data from the National Institute of Mental Health. This is why it is so crucial to be open and understanding when it comes to mental health, as one of your loved ones or even your spouse may be suffering in some way, shape, or form.
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

Is Your Fear of Flying Worse Than Ever Before? Here Are 14 Expert Tips To Ease the Anxiety

For a period of time this past year, few things sounded more terrifying than sitting in an enclosed space for several hours with hundreds of strangers—aka taking a flight. Now that the contagion risks inherent in doing so have notably diminished (stateside, at least), those feelings of anxiety should likewise decrease... right? Well, not quite. Psychologists say they're actually noticing an uptick in fear of flying.
Healthdrweil.com

Your Wealth And Your Health

Investigators at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital followed more than 5,000 adults age 50 or older who had no existing heart problems. They found that those whose wealth increased over time were less likely to develop cardiovascular diseases than those whose wealth decreased. Researcher Andrew Sumarsono, M.D., from the University...
Weight Lossartofhealthyliving.com

4 Health Benefits To Adding Water To Your Daily Routine

For many of us, water is an essential part of our lives and has many benefits that help improve our wellbeing. According to Mayo Clinic, it’s suggested that we drink between 2.7 liters and 3.7 liters of fluids a day. This can come from water, other beverages, and even the food we eat. For water, it’s recommended that we drink at least 2 liters of water or half a gallon a day. Though, while this is the goal, it might not be what you aim for in your daily routine. But there are a variety of reasons why you should add water to your routine in the future. If you’re not sure about the benefits of including water into your daily routine, here are four health benefits to drinking water that might change your mind:
Fitnessmarthastewart.com

Adding Three 40-Minute Walks to Your Weekly Routine Can Reduce Your Risk of Cognitive Decline

Just like our physical health changes over time, our mental health and sharpness also evolves. If you want to keep your mind strong as you age, there's something simple you can do: A new study published in ScienceDirect found that walking can be one the most helpful ways to increase white brain matter, which is what connects and supports our brain cells, The New York Times reports. What's more, while exercise can help white matter thrive, the study also showed the matter will actually shrink when people are inactive.
HealthKATV

Parents, put down your phones

Pinnacle Pointe Hospital is an inpatient hospital that offers treatment for children and adolescents ages 5-17. They also offer outpatient services throughout the state through The Pointe Outpatient Clinics. They are available 24/7 to provide a no-cost mental health assessment for you or your loved one. Call 1-800-880-3322 to get...
Healthpowerofpositivity.com

3 Ways Chronic Stress Impacts Your Health (And Ways To Fix It)

Stress is a natural response to challenging, anxiety-inducing, or demanding environments and situations. For many, it’s a standard everyday part of life, and it’s a perfectly healthy biological response in a vast majority of cases. Though many people believe that stress is always to fight, there’s nothing wrong with feeling that emotion now and then.

Comments / 0

Community Policy