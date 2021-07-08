The Surprising Way Your Phone Actually Benefits Your Cognitive Health

For many of us, water is an essential part of our lives and has many benefits that help improve our wellbeing. According to Mayo Clinic, it’s suggested that we drink between 2.7 liters and 3.7 liters of fluids a day. This can come from water, other beverages, and even the food we eat. For water, it’s recommended that we drink at least 2 liters of water or half a gallon a day. Though, while this is the goal, it might not be what you aim for in your daily routine. But there are a variety of reasons why you should add water to your routine in the future. If you’re not sure about the benefits of including water into your daily routine, here are four health benefits to drinking water that might change your mind: