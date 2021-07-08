First death due to Delta COVID-19 variant in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department is reporting the first death related to the Delta COVID-19 variant in Lancaster County. LLCHD said it was a woman in her 40s who was hospitalized. She was fully vaccinated, but according to Scott Holmes with the Environmental Health Division, she had underlying conditions that put her at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab identified the delta variant (B.1617).www.ksnblocal4.com
Comments / 0