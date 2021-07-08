Formula E Will Travel To Three New Countries Next Season
On Thursday the world’s premier electric open-wheel racing series announced its 16-round season schedule for 2022. Season 8 will travel to Saudi Arabia, Mexico, China, Italy, Monaco, Germany, the U.S., and the U.K., as it has before. New on the calendar for next season, however, are single-event rounds in Cape Town, South Africa and Vancouver, Canada. In addition there will be a double-header on the streets of Seoul, South Korea.jalopnik.com
