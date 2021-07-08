Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Dodge’s Next Big Project Is An All-Electric Performance-Focused Muscle Car

By Tim Huber
hiconsumption.com
 12 days ago

Over the last few years, it’s become abundantly clear that electric drivetrains represent the future of high-performance vehicles, with today’s proton-powered motors affording speed and power figures far superior to those of gas-engined machines. And, despite the brand’s identity being rooted in American muscle, Dodge has always strived to remain at the forefront of the performance automotive world. So, while it may sound unlikely, Dodge has now announced that it will be developing what it is touting as “the world’s first full battery electric muscle car.”

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#Muscle Cars#Electric Cars#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsMySanAntonio

Can an Electric Vehicle Ever Be a Real Muscle Car?

The era of electric cars, despite still being in its infancy, has already managed to inflame the passions of gearheads the world over. Should the Mustang Mach-E, Ford’s new electric SUV, even be called a Mustang? Should the Hummer EV, which traces its lineage back to the military Humvee, have simply been called something else? Furthermore, should these newfangled electrified cars even be compared to those powered by the internal combustion engines of yore, or are they just too different? These are the questions keeping automotive enthusiasts up at night.
CarsTechCrunch

Dodge challenges: Can the automaker bring muscle into the electric future?

There’s a difference between a muscle car and a sports car, and Dodge is uniquely suited to know the differences. The brand has long been associated with horsepower and going fast in a straight line. The Dodge Viper. The Dodge Challenger. Even the Dodge Durango, a lumbering SUV, is available with a tricked-out V8 capable of putting out 710 hp — more power than most Porsches, though no one is about to pit a Durango against a 911 on the track.
Carselectrek.co

Dodge says ‘practical limit of ICE’ means electric AWD muscle car in 2024

Watching the Dodge portion of the Stellantis EV Day is redemption for those of us that question why the company has made almost no effort to electrify its product lineup*. Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis says in the video below that Dodge is finally going electric. It is one of the last major car brands to do so. The company has been quite anti-EV up to this point, and without any electrification, even a hybrid, there is little wonder why.
BusinessPosted by
Vice

Dodge Announces Electric Cars It Swears Are Tough and American

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. Dodge, a viciously American muscle car company best known as the cars that get systematically destroyed during Fast and Furious film shoots and is actually owned by a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Amsterdam called Stellantis, wants you to know it's not going to make electric cars. But in a triumph of vapid American marketing, Dodge will make an "eMuscle" car, to be released in 2024.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Dodge Electric Muscle Car Teased Ahead Of 2024 Launch

An electric muscle car is coming from Dodge in 2024, and the company is teasing it in a newly released video. The automaker isn't offering many details yet, but the clip lets us extrapolate a little of what to expect. The announcement came during Stellantis' EV Day event where each...
BusinessTop Speed

Dodge Will Milk That Old Mercedes Platform Even More With An Electric "Muscle" Car in 2024

Dodge has confirmed an electric muscle car is coming in 2024, and it could be an old-school design with a yesteryear logo!. It was inevitable, but it’s still a surprise. After staying mum for quite some time, Dodge has finally announced its arrival to the EV scene. As a muscle car manufacturer that caters to the purists primarily, it kind of goes against the grain to bow down to the ions. But, when the only other option is to fade away into oblivion forever, you have to succumb to it. And, that’s what Dodge did.
Businessthedetroitbureau.com

Dodge, Chevy, Ford Muscle in on Tesla

Just weeks after Tesla took aim at the record books with the launch of the Model S Plaid – claiming it to be the fastest production vehicle ever – Dodge threw down the gauntlet. The Detroit muscle car brand plans to bring out its first all-electric model and it’s meant to nab Tesla’s performance crown.
Carsfordauthority.com

Fully Electric Dodge Muscle Car Teased As Future Ford Mustang Rival

Stellantis EV Day 2021 brought a plethora of news from the global automaker, the most important details of which concern the company’s transition away from gasoline powered vehicles. Although the sprawling 14 brand vehicle manufacturer is jumping into the EV arena a bit later than Ford and General Motors, it appears to be doing so with full confidence that the switchover will go smoothly. As Ford Authority previously reported, one of those upcoming products is a Ram 1500 EV. But it wasn’t the only vehicle teased by the company, as it also has plans to launch an electric Dodge muscle car in 2024. And by doing so, it may beat a potential Ford Mustang EV to market by a significant margin.
CarsAutoweek.com

Dodge Says a Battery-Electric Muscle Car Is Coming in 2024

Dodge teases an all-electric muscle car as part of the Stellantis EV Day presentation. The upcoming muscle car from Dodge will apparently do four-wheel burnouts, if the teaser is to be believed. Dodge says that performance is driving the shift in powertrain development, and the new car is expected in...
CarsDetroit Free Press

Stellantis announces plans to build electric Ram 1500, Dodge muscle car in 2024

Get ready for an electric Ram 1500. Stellantis announced Thursday that it would begin production on a battery-electric version of its popular pickup, one of its most profitable and important vehicles, in 2024. Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO, pledged that the "class-shattering" pickup would surpass the offerings of the...
CarsCarscoops

Dodge Teases Electric Muscle Car Concept, Looks Like A ’68 Charger

Dodge muscle is going electric. The Stellantis brand has announced its new eMuscle program and says its first performance EV will hit the streets in 2024. And Dodge dropped a huge clue about what to expect from its first electric muscle car by giving us a tiny glimpse of what looks like a modern reinterpretation of a 1968 Charger , though it’s not clear if it’s a coupe or a sports sedan that could serve as a replacement for either the Challenger or current Charger .
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Dodge’s New Electric Muscle Car Marks the Return of the Fratzog

If you were paying attention when Dodge teased its upcoming electric muscle car (and if you weren't, take a minute to click that link and catch up in another tab), you might have caught a strange triangular logo flash across your screen. Rendered in red on a black background, it looks kind of menacing, like a cross between the radiation warning symbol and the badge of the Klingon Empire. But this logo has existed before, and apparently, it will exist again. You're looking at the fratzog.
CarsTrendHunter.com

Performance-Focused Car Campaigns

Alongside the long-awaited Taycan 4 Cross Turismo launch, Porsche worked with award-winning filmmaker Nick Schrunk to produce a performance-focused PR campaign called Drive2Extremes. The campaign, packaged in a YouTube video, shows off the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo handling in extreme weather conditions. The Drive2Extremes video sees the sports cross racing across two identical tracks—one in -30-degree cold in Finland and one in 30-degree heat in the UAE. The video uses fast-flying drone footage supplied by Johnny FPV to capture the high-octane action.

Comments / 0

Community Policy