Dodge’s Next Big Project Is An All-Electric Performance-Focused Muscle Car
Over the last few years, it’s become abundantly clear that electric drivetrains represent the future of high-performance vehicles, with today’s proton-powered motors affording speed and power figures far superior to those of gas-engined machines. And, despite the brand’s identity being rooted in American muscle, Dodge has always strived to remain at the forefront of the performance automotive world. So, while it may sound unlikely, Dodge has now announced that it will be developing what it is touting as “the world’s first full battery electric muscle car.”hiconsumption.com
